Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025: Hugh Grant calls Netflix's Warner Bros acquisition ‘bad news’

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025: Netflix has struck a $72 billion deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to acquire the company in what is being seen as a historic acquisition for the streaming giant. But to British actor Hugh Grant, it's just “another piece of bad news”

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025 with Rahul Khanna, the veteran actor said that it was not good for those who like to go to the theatres to watch movies.

“I don't know. For those of us who love theatrical experience, that's another bad news,” he said, while talking about the digital streaming giant's recent acquisition.

On Friday, Netflix said it has inked a deal with Warner Bros Discovery to buy the legacy Hollywood giant's studio and streaming business for $72 billion.

Grant's comments echoes those of iconic director James Cameron, who said the buyout of Warner Bros. by Netflix “would be a disaster”.

Many other film personalities and technicians have voiced their opposition to the multibillion dollar deal, saying that Netflix would ruin theatre experience.

‘Hope they get bored’ Talking at the HTLS 2025, Hugh Grant blamed mobile phones as the root cause for everything, including the fall of cinema experience and rise of digital streaming services.

“My hope in all things is that we get bored of digital experiences, and return to real life experiences,” he said.

As part of the deal, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has promised Warner Bros. will continue to release moves in theaters.

Hugh Grant says he hates streaming Talking on the debate about theatres vs online streaming, the British actor said that he did not support watching movies online.

“It's a little bit difficult. I love films in cinemas, made on celluloid. I have found it very hard to fall in love with streaming. I hate streaming. It's sad that people watch it sitting at home on a TV or on their iPhone,” he said.

Grant revealed that streaming offers do not excite him as much.

“A lot of offers come on streaming, and I feel tired. I can't get excited for it,” the actor said at the summit.

Netflix beat rivals Comcast and Paramount Skydance to strike the deal with the film studio that has produced timeless hits like the Harry Potter franchise or the DC Universe films.

The cash-and-stock deal also includes its namesake television and motion picture division, Warner owns HBO Max streaming services and DC Studios. The transaction is expected to close after Warner separates Discovery Global into a new, publicly traded company in the third quarter of 2026.