HTLS 2025: ‘I love to dance anywhere,’ Hugh Grant opens up on change of mind after iconic dance in Love Actually

Hollywood star Hugh Grant, one of the 50 greatest actors in cinema globally, has been very vocal about how excruciating he thought the iconic dance scene sequel from the 2003 hit ‘Love Actually’ was. However, at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025, the actor shared that 22 years later, he is someone who can dance ‘anywhere’.

In the iconic scene, Hugh Grant’s character – David, the Prime Minister, gets down from his residence while ‘Jump’ from The Pointer Sisters plays in the background.

Grant recalled shooting for the iconic dance scene and said he dreaded it.

Also Read | Taylor Swift recalls Travis Kelces hilarious confusion over Hugh Grants wife

In conversation with Indian actor Rahul Khanna, Grant said, “I dreaded that scene more than anything; they would come and say we need to rehearse the dancing scene, and I would pretend to have a bad leg.”

A winner of BAFTA and Golden Globes called the dance sequence “the most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid.”

However, the ‘Notting Hill’ actor said that now he loves dancing so much that he can break into one anywhere. “I love dancing, I can dance at any moment. If I'm standing at Starbucks and there's music... It's good manners to dance.”

“My children are horrified. They begged me not to,” he laughed.

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025: Who are the speakers today? On the final day of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025, prominent speakers from various fields, including politics, business, sports, health, science, and entertainment, share their views.

Among the most prominent speakers are:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant

Actor Hugh Grant

Actor Aamir Khan

Also Read | External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks at HTLS 2025: LIVE