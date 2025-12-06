'When I was at my worst, I had the conviction to say no': Aamir Khan on his toughest phase

Aamir Khan has opened up about some of the most defining phases of his life — both professional and personal — during a recent live conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor – Entertainment & Lifestyle, Hindustan Times.

The actor, known for his perfectionist approach to filmmaking, revealed that the early years of his career were far from smooth despite the blockbuster success of his debut Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

“I was very unhappy with the work I was doing in the first two to three years of my career,” Aamir said. “My sensibility did not match with the people I was working with.”

Following QSQT, Aamir had signed eight to nine films — most of which failed at the box office.

“The films released and they started bombing. I was labelled a one-film wonder by the media, and rightly so,” he admitted.

He recalled how that phase pushed him to tears and forced a career reset.

“I thought I was sunk… I would come home and cry. I swore to myself I would never compromise with my work. Until the director, script and producer are good, I would not sign another film.”

He added that even during the toughest moments, “I had the conviction to say no.”

He also shared that he had turned down a film offered by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt at the time, as he wasn’t convinced about the project — a decision that didn’t affect him later since the film never ended up being made.

Calls For A Pay-Per-View Window In India Aamir also spoke about evolving film business models, backing the introduction of a pay-per-view window between the theatrical run and OTT release.

“It would be nice if the industry tries to create a window for pay-per-view. It will benefit everyone,” he said, calling it an additional revenue stream that still gives audiences more control.

“As an industry, we should let the consumers decide how they want to consume content.”

Emphasising the shift towards digital: “If you are not on digital, you are not relevant.”

On Finding Love Again In His Late 50s Aamir Khan also talked candidly about his relationship with Gauri Spratt and how he never expected love to return to his life.

“I didn’t think I would get into a relationship. I thought I would never find someone who could be my partner,” he said.

Reflecting on his marriages with Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, the actor expressed gratitude:

“I am lucky to have met Reena, Kiran and now Gauri. These are women who have had a deep impact on me.”