‘His mind is not poisoned’: Naseeruddin Shah supports Diljit Dosanjh amid row over Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3

“I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT”: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has defended Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh amid controversy over collaboration with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his movie Sardaar Ji 3.

In a Facebook post, Shah called out those attacking Dosanjh and said, “The dirty tricks department of Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him. They think they’ve got it at last.”

The veteran actor also highlighted that Diljit Dosanjh was in no way “responsible for the casting of the film, the director was”. “But no one knows who he is, whereas Diljit is known the world over,” he said.

Naseeruddin Shah also said that Diljit Dosanjh only agreed to the cast because “his mind is not poisoned”.

The actor claimed that “these goons” want to put an end to personal interaction between the people of India and Pakistan. “I have close relatives and some dear friends there, and no one can stop me from meeting them or sending them love whenever I feel like it.”

He also took a dig at those who retort to support of Diljit Dosanjh with “Go to Pakistan”. “And my response to those who will say ‘Go to Pakistan’ is ‘GO TO KAILASA’,” Shah said.

What is Sardaar Ji 3 movie controversy about? A row erupted over the casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. The movie has since been released abroad.

Many social media users have called for a ban on the Punjabi actor-musician, while trade unions like the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the FWICE have criticised Dosanjh for collaborating with Aamir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.

In an interview with the BBC Asian Network, Dosanjh had said that when he signed the movie, there was no trouble between India and Pakistan.

“Jab yeh film bani thi tab situation sab theek tha. We shot this in February, and then everything was fine,” he said.