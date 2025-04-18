His passion for cinema has not changed: Mani Ratnam on Kamal Haasan

Chennai, Apr 18 (PTI) Praising his "Thug Life" star Kamal Haasan, veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam on Friday said the superstar is not just a brilliant actor but someone whose enthusiasm for cinema has not changed.

Haasan and Ratnam are reuniting for the film after a gap of over 35 years in what would be the Tamil superstar's 234th film. They earlier worked on the 1987 critical hit "Nayakan".

"It is not just that he's a brilliant actor. The whole world knows that. It is the fact that he still loves cinema and has this unique talent of balancing between mainstream cinema and still breaking barriers on the other side," Ratnam said at the song launch event of the gangster drama.

The "Ponniyin Selvan" director said having an actor of Haasan's calibre was a real advantage for him as the actor takes off "50 per cent of the burden" on the filmmaker.

"He takes care of a lot of things. Not only himself, but people around him, all actors around him, so it makes it believable and very real... What surprises me is that the enthusiasm has not changed at all. The passion for it and the search has not changed. It's still there. And (he's) not willing to settle for the easier option."

The music of the film is composed by A R Rahman. The makers unveiled the first song of the movie "Jinguchaa" at an event here.

Rahman said every time he was scoring a scene, he felt like Haasan was looking at him from the screen and asking, "What are you going to do?"

"Mani sir and Kamal sir created 'Nayakan', which was one of the most iconic movies that reinvented cinema and with Mr. Ilaiyaraaja, they've done amazing work," Rahman said.

"Thug Life", however, is a different movie from "Nayakan", he added.

"So I didn't have that weight on me. It's got a very forward thinking, more today's sound but still has that magic of what they did together, I think, in portions. I'm really honoured and I'm very excited. I'm still scoring for the past four months every day," he said.

"Thug Life" will also feature Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR, who said it was a surreal experience to work with Haasan, Ratnam and Rahman in one movie.

"It feels like a dream. Generally, when we watch Mani sir's movies, we want to be a part of his films... Rahman sir, his music and Kamal sir, who is my on screen guru. But all of them together in one film is a surreal experience.

"When we were shooting, it was very tough to go and perform in front of them.... They will be standing together and talking, you won't know what to know in between. I have always seen his films and grown up. But to act next to him was a great moment," Silambarasan said.

Trisha, who collaborated with Ratnam for the two-part epic "Ponniyin Selvan", said the two stalwarts of Indian cinema have a "certain aura" around them.

"You're always a little bit awestruck... What I admire and respect about both of them and I've had the privilege to do three films with each of them... They make sure they burst that bubble (of being awestruck with them). There's a comfort that I probably share with Mani sir and Kamal sir that I may not actually share with a fellow contemporary also because they make sure they burst that bubble.

"We do so much of rehearsals, homework and to be very honest with the body of work I've done, when I have worked with Mani sir and Kamal sir, these are the films I think I have spent more rehearsal days than shooting days (sic)."

On the set, there was no "hierarchy" between the artists, she said.

"Even if there is a child, Kamal sir will make sure he tutors them and helps them do what they're supposed to do. We have this backup when we come on set, everything becomes so much easier for us. They're legendary for many reasons but this is one reason that has always stood out for me," she added.

"Thug Life" is jointly produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, Raaj Kamal Films International and Ratnam’s Madras Talkies.