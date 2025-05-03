Subscribe

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani's movie earns ₹10 crore on Friday

While HIT 3's Friday earnings were extremely low compared to its blockbuster opening, the earnings of Nani's movie are likely to improve over the weekend.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published3 May 2025, 09:46 AM IST
HIT 3 was released in several languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.(X)

HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Actor Nani's movie HIT: The Third Case saw a slight dip in its Friday earnings, a day after a bumper opening on May 1. However, the movie is expected to bounce back over the weekend.

HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, HIT 3 earned 10 crore on Friday, Day 2. The Telugu movie was released in several languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Of its Day 2 earnings, HIT 3 earned 9.7 crore in Telugu language, 1,00,000 in Tamil, and 2,00,000 in Hindi.

While it is extremely low, 52.38%, compared to its blockbuster opening day business of 21 crore, HIT 3's earnings are likely to improve over the weekend.

With this, the total business made by HIT 3 is 31 crore.

According to Sacnilk, HIT 3's overall Telugu occupancy was 52.27% on Friday. Among Tamil audiences, the movie's occupancy was 24.41% on May 2.

It is majorly clashing with Suriya's Retro, which earned 7.5 crore on Friday.

HIT 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide

On day 1, HIT 3's net collection in India was 31 crore. On the same day, its Worldwide Collection was 38 crore, while its Overseas Collection was 13.25 crore. Its India Gross Collection was 24.75 crore.

However, the makers have claimed that the movie has earned 43 crore at the global box office.

HIT 3 franchise

HIT: The Third Case is said to be the follow-up to Sailesh’s HIT: The First Case (2020) featuring Vishwak Sen and HIT: The Second Case (2022) featuring Adivi Sesh.

HIT 3 stars Srinidhi Shetty of KGF-fame as Nani's on-screen love interest.

Reportedly, actor Karthi, who's making a cameo appearance in the instalment, will lead the next one in the franchise.

Surya Srinivas and Adil Pala are also a part of the film.

The film is backed by Nani’s sister Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema and his Unanimous Productions.

 
First Published:3 May 2025, 09:46 AM IST
