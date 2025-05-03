Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani's movie earns ₹10 crore on Friday

HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Actor Nani's movie HIT: The Third Case saw a slight dip in its Friday earnings, a day after a bumper opening on May 1. However, the movie is expected to bounce back over the weekend.

HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, HIT 3 earned ₹10 crore on Friday, Day 2. The Telugu movie was released in several languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Of its Day 2 earnings, HIT 3 earned ₹9.7 crore in Telugu language, ₹1,00,000 in Tamil, and ₹2,00,000 in Hindi.

While it is extremely low, 52.38%, compared to its blockbuster opening day business of ₹21 crore, HIT 3's earnings are likely to improve over the weekend.

With this, the total business made by HIT 3 is ₹31 crore.

According to Sacnilk, HIT 3's overall Telugu occupancy was 52.27% on Friday. Among Tamil audiences, the movie's occupancy was 24.41% on May 2.

It is majorly clashing with Suriya's Retro, which earned ₹7.5 crore on Friday.

HIT 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 1, HIT 3's net collection in India was ₹31 crore. On the same day, its Worldwide Collection was ₹38 crore, while its Overseas Collection was ₹13.25 crore. Its India Gross Collection was ₹24.75 crore.

However, the makers have claimed that the movie has earned ₹43 crore at the global box office.

HIT 3 franchise HIT: The Third Case is said to be the follow-up to Sailesh’s HIT: The First Case (2020) featuring Vishwak Sen and HIT: The Second Case (2022) featuring Adivi Sesh.

HIT 3 stars Srinidhi Shetty of KGF-fame as Nani's on-screen love interest.

Reportedly, actor Karthi, who's making a cameo appearance in the instalment, will lead the next one in the franchise.

Surya Srinivas and Adil Pala are also a part of the film.