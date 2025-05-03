Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani's film holds better than Suriya's Retro, set to cross ₹40 crore mark

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Actor Nani's latest film HIT 3 is doing well at the box office compared to its major opponent, Retro, starring Suriya. Although Retro had a stronger opening day than HIT 3, the latter has now overtaken it in overall box office performance. Both films were released on May 1.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, HIT 3 earned ₹6.6 crore on day 3 from its morning, afternoon and evening shows. The film is set to cross the ₹40 crore mark on Saturday.
While the film has made a total business of ₹38.1 crore, the numbers will increase after the night show. The final figures will only be out post 10 pm.
HIT 3 continues to maintain its grip in the Telugu circuit. On day 3, the film had an overall 49.78% occupancy among its Telugu audience.
Its occupancy among Tamil viewers has also increased, witnessing an overall 33.65% turnout in theatres.
Chennai, Vizag-Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are leading with the highest number of screenings for HIT 3 and occupancy.
On day 2, the film's India Net Collection was ₹ 31.50 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 54 crore, its Overseas Collection was ₹ 16.90 crore on the same day. Its India Gross Collection was ₹ 37.10 crore on May 2.
As per the film team, HIT 3 earned ₹62 crore overseas on day 2. Amplifying the same, Siddharth Kanan shared on X, formerly Twitter, “HIT 3 SMASHES ₹62 CR WORLDWIDE IN JUST 2 DAYS! #Nani’s #HIT3 is on fire with ₹43cr Day 1 + ₹19cr Day 2 grossing ₹62cr worldwide! The third case is turning into a mega success story.”
HIT: The Third Case, starring Nani, is the follow-up to Sailesh’s HIT: The First Case (2020) featuring Vishwak Sen and HIT: The Second Case (2022) featuring Adivi Sesh.
HIT 3 also features Srinidhi Shetty of KGF-fame opposite to Nani.
As per reports, actor Karthi, who made a cameo appearance in the installment, is going to lead the next chapter in the HIT franchise.
Actors Surya Srinivas and Adil Pala are also a part of the film.
HIT 3 is produced by Nani’s sister Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema and his Unanimous Productions.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.