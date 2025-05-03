Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani's film holds better than Suriya's Retro, set to cross ₹40 crore mark

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Actor Nani's latest film HIT 3 is doing well at the box office compared to its major opponent, Retro, starring Suriya. Although Retro had a stronger opening day than HIT 3, the latter has now overtaken it in overall box office performance. Both films were released on May 1.

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 3 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, HIT 3 earned ₹6.6 crore on day 3 from its morning, afternoon and evening shows. The film is set to cross the ₹40 crore mark on Saturday.

While the film has made a total business of ₹38.1 crore, the numbers will increase after the night show. The final figures will only be out post 10 pm.

HIT 3 continues to maintain its grip in the Telugu circuit. On day 3, the film had an overall 49.78% occupancy among its Telugu audience.

Its occupancy among Tamil viewers has also increased, witnessing an overall 33.65% turnout in theatres.

Chennai, Vizag-Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are leading with the highest number of screenings for HIT 3 and occupancy.

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 2, the film's India Net Collection was ₹ 31.50 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 54 crore, its Overseas Collection was ₹ 16.90 crore on the same day. Its India Gross Collection was ₹ 37.10 crore on May 2.

As per the film team, HIT 3 earned ₹62 crore overseas on day 2. Amplifying the same, Siddharth Kanan shared on X, formerly Twitter, “HIT 3 SMASHES ₹62 CR WORLDWIDE IN JUST 2 DAYS! #Nani’s #HIT3 is on fire with ₹43cr Day 1 + ₹19cr Day 2 grossing ₹62cr worldwide! The third case is turning into a mega success story.”

HIT: The Third Case HIT: The Third Case, starring Nani, is the follow-up to Sailesh’s HIT: The First Case (2020) featuring Vishwak Sen and HIT: The Second Case (2022) featuring Adivi Sesh.

HIT 3 also features Srinidhi Shetty of KGF-fame opposite to Nani.

As per reports, actor Karthi, who made a cameo appearance in the installment, is going to lead the next chapter in the HIT franchise.

Actors Surya Srinivas and Adil Pala are also a part of the film.