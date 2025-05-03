Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani's film holds better than Suriya's Retro, set to cross ₹40 crore mark

Subscribe

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani's film is performing better among Tamil audience while ruling cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The film released on May 1.

Sneha Biswas
Published3 May 2025, 09:11 PM IST
Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani's film is performing better than Suriya's Retro at the box office.

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Actor Nani's latest film HIT 3 is doing well at the box office compared to its major opponent, Retro, starring Suriya. Although Retro had a stronger opening day than HIT 3, the latter has now overtaken it in overall box office performance. Both films were released on May 1.

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, HIT 3 earned 6.6 crore on day 3 from its morning, afternoon and evening shows. The film is set to cross the 40 crore mark on Saturday.

While the film has made a total business of 38.1 crore, the numbers will increase after the night show. The final figures will only be out post 10 pm.

HIT 3 continues to maintain its grip in the Telugu circuit. On day 3, the film had an overall 49.78% occupancy among its Telugu audience.

Its occupancy among Tamil viewers has also increased, witnessing an overall 33.65% turnout in theatres.

Chennai, Vizag-Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are leading with the highest number of screenings for HIT 3 and occupancy. 

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide

On day 2, the film's India Net Collection was 31.50 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was 54 crore, its Overseas Collection was 16.90 crore on the same day. Its India Gross Collection was 37.10 crore on May 2.

As per the film team, HIT 3 earned 62 crore overseas on day 2. Amplifying the same, Siddharth Kanan shared on X, formerly Twitter, “HIT 3 SMASHES 62 CR WORLDWIDE IN JUST 2 DAYS! #Nani’s #HIT3 is on fire with 43cr Day 1 + 19cr Day 2 grossing 62cr worldwide! The third case is turning into a mega success story.”

HIT: The Third Case

HIT: The Third Case, starring Nani, is the follow-up to Sailesh’s HIT: The First Case (2020) featuring Vishwak Sen and HIT: The Second Case (2022) featuring Adivi Sesh.

HIT 3 also features Srinidhi Shetty of KGF-fame opposite to Nani.

As per reports, actor Karthi, who made a cameo appearance in the installment, is going to lead the next chapter in the HIT franchise.

Actors Surya Srinivas and Adil Pala are also a part of the film.

HIT 3 is produced by Nani’s sister Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema and his Unanimous Productions.

 
First Published:3 May 2025, 09:11 PM IST
