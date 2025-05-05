Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Nani's action thriller fails to woo audience on Sunday, earnings drop 10%

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Nani movie “HIT 3,” released on May 1, saw 10% drop in earnings on Day 4. Despite competition from Suriya film Retro, it registered 49.96% Telugu occupancy on Sunday.

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: The Tollywood movie starring Nani's witnessed 9.52 percent drop in earnings on Sunday, amassing decent revenue over the weekend. Notably, it failed to scale up earnings over the weekend as even on Saturday, May 3, the collection dropped 0.95 percent.

Released on May 1, “HIT: The Third Case” earned a massive 21 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Produced by Nani’s sister Prashanti Tipirneni under the banners Wall Poster Cinema and his Unanimous Productions, the Telugu movie raked in 9.41 crore net on Day 4 at the domestic box office, Sacnilk said.

Considering four-day run box office performance in theatres, the movie amassed an estimated 51.31 crore net in India. Overall, Telugu version screenings have dominated its box office earnings, followed by Tamil shows. Notably, the film entered the 50 crore club on Sunday. Despite competition from Suriya film Retro, it maintained an overall 49.96% Telugu occupancy on May 4.

The filmmakers of the action thriller ‘Hit 3’ in a social media post on Instagram announced that the movie grossed 62 crore worldwide within two days. “It is SARKAAR'S HUNT at the box office #HIT3 grosses 62+ CRORES WORLDWIDE in 2 days,” the post says.

Hit 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, HIT 3 minted 68.40 crore gross by amassing a total of 19 crore gross from the overseas market, Sacnilk reported.

HIT 3, directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, features Srinidhi Shetty of KGF-fame opposite to Nani along with a strong star cast. The ensemble cast includes Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Samuthirakani, Komalee Prasad, Nepoleon, Ravindra Vijay and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.

Actor Karthi, who made a cameo appearance in the instalment, will take the lead role in the next chapter of the HIT franchise, as per media reports.

