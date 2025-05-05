Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Nani's action thriller fails to woo audience on Sunday, earnings drop 10%

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: The Tollywood movie starring Nani's witnessed 9.52 percent drop in earnings on Sunday, amassing decent revenue over the weekend. Notably, it failed to scale up earnings over the weekend as even on Saturday, May 3, the collection dropped 0.95 percent.

Advertisement

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 4 Released on May 1, “HIT: The Third Case” earned a massive ₹21 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Produced by Nani’s sister Prashanti Tipirneni under the banners Wall Poster Cinema and his Unanimous Productions, the Telugu movie raked in ₹9.41 crore net on Day 4 at the domestic box office, Sacnilk said.

Also Read | Trump imposes 100% tariff for movies produced outside US

Considering four-day run box office performance in theatres, the movie amassed an estimated ₹51.31 crore net in India. Overall, Telugu version screenings have dominated its box office earnings, followed by Tamil shows. Notably, the film entered the ₹50 crore club on Sunday. Despite competition from Suriya film Retro, it maintained an overall 49.96% Telugu occupancy on May 4.

Advertisement

The filmmakers of the action thriller ‘Hit 3’ in a social media post on Instagram announced that the movie grossed ₹62 crore worldwide within two days. “It is SARKAAR'S HUNT at the box office #HIT3 grosses 62+ CRORES WORLDWIDE in 2 days,” the post says.

Also Read | Raid 2 BO collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn movie mints THIS amount on Sunday

Advertisement

Hit 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection At the worldwide box office, HIT 3 minted ₹68.40 crore gross by amassing a total of ₹19 crore gross from the overseas market, Sacnilk reported.

HIT 3, directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, features Srinidhi Shetty of KGF-fame opposite to Nani along with a strong star cast. The ensemble cast includes Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Samuthirakani, Komalee Prasad, Nepoleon, Ravindra Vijay and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.