Flash Offer

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Nani's film touches ₹50 crore mark but earnings dip on first Sunday

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, HIT 3 earned 9.50 crore on day 4 from its morning, afternoon, evening and night shows. The film crossed the 50 crore mark on Sunday.

Livemint
Published4 May 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Advertisement
Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Nani's film is performing worse than Suriya's Retro at the box office.

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Actor Nani's newest movie HIT 3 saw a slight dip at the box office on Day 4 as compared to Day 3. However, when compared to its major opponent, Retro, starring Suriya, HIT 3 has taken a major hit. Although Retro had a lower audience on Saturday, than HIT 3, it has now overtaken it in overall box office performance. Both films were released on May 1.

Advertisement

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 4

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, HIT 3 earned 9.50 crore on day 4 from its morning, afternoon, evening and night shows. The film crossed the 50 crore mark on Sunday.

While the film has made a total business of 51.4 crore, the numbers are still increase after the night show.

Hit 3 Day 4 Occupancy

HIT 3 continues to maintain its grip in the Telugu circuit. On day 4, the film had an overall 50.23 per cent occupancy among its Telugu audience.

Its occupancy among Tamil viewers has also increased, witnessing an overall 41.69 per cent turnout in theatres.

Advertisement

Puducherry, Guntur, Vizag and Chennai are leading with the highest number of screenings for HIT 3 and occupancy.

Also Read | Retro BO Collection Day 4: Suriya film makes weekend comeback, mints THIS amount
Also Read | Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani's film holds better than Suriya's Retro

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide

On day 3, the film's India Net Collection was 41.90 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was 68.40 crore, its Overseas Collection was 19 crore on the same day. Its India Gross Collection was 49.40 crore on May 3.

As per the film team, HIT 3 earned 62 crore overseas on day 2. Amplifying the same, Siddharth Kanan shared on X, “HIT 3 SMASHES 62 CR WORLDWIDE IN JUST 2 DAYS! #Nani’s #HIT3 is on fire with 43cr Day 1 + 19cr Day 2 grossing 62cr worldwide! The third case is turning into a mega success story.”

Advertisement

HIT: The Third Case

HIT: The Third Case, starring Nani, is the follow-up to Sailesh’s HIT: The First Case (2020) featuring Vishwak Sen and HIT: The Second Case (2022) featuring Adivi Sesh.

HIT 3 also features Srinidhi Shetty of KGF-fame opposite to Nani.

As per reports, actor Karthi, who made a cameo appearance in the installment, is going to lead the next chapter in the HIT franchise.

Actors Surya Srinivas and Adil Pala are also a part of the film.

HIT 3 is produced by Nani’s sister Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema and his Unanimous Productions.

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentHit 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Nani's film touches ₹50 crore mark but earnings dip on first Sunday
First Published:4 May 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App