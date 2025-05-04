Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Nani's film touches ₹50 crore mark but earnings dip on first Sunday

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Actor Nani's newest movie HIT 3 saw a slight dip at the box office on Day 4 as compared to Day 3. However, when compared to its major opponent, Retro, starring Suriya, HIT 3 has taken a major hit. Although Retro had a lower audience on Saturday, than HIT 3, it has now overtaken it in overall box office performance. Both films were released on May 1.

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 4 According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, HIT 3 earned ₹9.50 crore on day 4 from its morning, afternoon, evening and night shows. The film crossed the ₹50 crore mark on Sunday.

While the film has made a total business of ₹51.4 crore, the numbers are still increase after the night show.

Hit 3 Day 4 Occupancy HIT 3 continues to maintain its grip in the Telugu circuit. On day 4, the film had an overall 50.23 per cent occupancy among its Telugu audience.

Its occupancy among Tamil viewers has also increased, witnessing an overall 41.69 per cent turnout in theatres.

Puducherry, Guntur, Vizag and Chennai are leading with the highest number of screenings for HIT 3 and occupancy.

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 3, the film's India Net Collection was ₹41.90 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was ₹68.40 crore, its Overseas Collection was ₹19 crore on the same day. Its India Gross Collection was ₹49.40 crore on May 3.

As per the film team, HIT 3 earned ₹62 crore overseas on day 2. Amplifying the same, Siddharth Kanan shared on X, “HIT 3 SMASHES ₹62 CR WORLDWIDE IN JUST 2 DAYS! #Nani’s #HIT3 is on fire with ₹43cr Day 1 + ₹19cr Day 2 grossing ₹62cr worldwide! The third case is turning into a mega success story.”

HIT: The Third Case HIT: The Third Case, starring Nani, is the follow-up to Sailesh’s HIT: The First Case (2020) featuring Vishwak Sen and HIT: The Second Case (2022) featuring Adivi Sesh.

HIT 3 also features Srinidhi Shetty of KGF-fame opposite to Nani.

As per reports, actor Karthi, who made a cameo appearance in the installment, is going to lead the next chapter in the HIT franchise.

Actors Surya Srinivas and Adil Pala are also a part of the film.