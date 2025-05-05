Subscribe

HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani's movie earnings plunge, earns THIS amount on Monday

HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: HIT: The Third Case had an overall Telugu occupancy of 22.98 percent on Monday, while an overall 18.02 percent Tamil occupancy.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated5 May 2025, 09:40 PM IST
HIT 3 was released in several languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.(X)

HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Actor Nani's latest movie, HIT: The Third Case, has breached the 50 crore mark at the box office in five days, despite clashing it with Ajay Devgn's newest movie, Raid 2.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk.com, HIT: The Third Case earned an estimated amount of around 3.3 crore India net on its fifth day for all languages at the box office, taking the estimated India net earning to 55.18 crore.

In addition, the sacnilk reported that HIT: The Third Case had an overall Telugu occupancy of 22.98 percent on Monday, while an overall 18.02 percent Tamil occupancy.

Looking into the details, the maximum occupancy for Dr Sailesh Kolanu's directorial film was observed in Karimnagar (44.33%), followed by Warangal (39%), Kakinada (38.33%), Mahbubnagar (33%) and Vizag-Visakhapatnam (28%).

HIT 3 had a bumper opening on Thursday, minting 21 crore on release day.

HIT: The Third Case worldwide collection:

Sacnilk reported that HIT: The Third Case had earned 82.6 crore worldwide till Sunday, including 52.15 crore India net, and 21 crore overseas. The film earned 49.45 crore in Telegu, 0.95 crore in Tamil, 0.19 in Kannada, 0.46 in Malayalam and 1.1 crore in Hindi.

About HIT: The Third Case

HIT: The Third Case, starring Nani, is the follow-up to Sailesh’s HIT: The First Case (2020) featuring Vishwak Sen and HIT: The Second Case (2022) featuring Adivi Sesh.

HIT 3 also features Srinidhi Shetty of KGF-fame opposite to Nani.

As per reports, actor Karthi, who made a cameo appearance in the installment, is going to lead the next chapter in the HIT franchise.

Actors Surya Srinivas and Adil Pala are also a part of the film.

HIT 3 is produced by Nani’s sister Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema and his Unanimous Productions.

 
First Published:5 May 2025, 09:40 PM IST
