HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani's movie hits a snag on Monday, mints THIS amount so far

HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani starrer Telugu movie earned decently at the box office so far. The earnings of the film dropped significantly on the fifth day of release after it crossed the ₹50 crore mark recently.
HIT 3 performed very well at the box office during the weekend, however, the film's earnings majorly declined on Monday. HIT 3 minted ₹4.15 crore on Monday, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. This marks a significant drop from its earnings on Sunday, where the Nani starrer earned ₹10.25 crore.
The total box office collection of HIT 3 now stands at ₹56.3 crore, according to Sacnilk. Notably, the film crossed the ₹50 crore mark on Sunday.
HIT: The Third Case has an occupancy of 24.01% in Telugu, 20.02% in Tamil as per data available at Sacnilk.
“HIT: The Third Case," produced by Nani’s sister Prashanti Tipirneni under the banners Wall Poster Cinema and his Unanimous Productions, hit the theatres on May 1. HIT 3 had a bumper opening on Thursday, minting ₹21 crore on release day.
HIT: The Third Case is the sequel to Sailesh’s HIT: The First Case (2020), starring Vishwak Sen, and HIT: The Second Case (2022), featuring Adivi Sesh.
HIT 3 also stars Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame opposite Nani.
According to reports, actor Karthi, who made a cameo appearance in the installment, will lead the next chapter in the HIT franchise.
Actors Surya Srinivas and Adil Pala are also a part of the film.
HIT 3 is produced by Nani’s sister, Prashanti Tipirneni, under Wall Poster Cinema and his Unanimous Productions.
The film revolves around the story of Arjun Sarkaar, a top HIT officer from Visakhapatnam, who is sent to Jammu and Kashmir to investigate a series of brutal murders, according to IMDb.
