Subscribe

HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani's movie hits a snag on Monday, mints THIS amount so far

The Telugu film HIT 3 saw a drop in earnings to 4.15 crore on its fifth day, down from 10.25 crore on Sunday. The film has grossed 56.3 crore since its release.

Livemint
Published6 May 2025, 08:28 AM IST
Advertisement
HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani starrer earned ₹4.15 crore on Monday.(X)

HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani starrer Telugu movie earned decently at the box office so far. The earnings of the film dropped significantly on the fifth day of release after it crossed the 50 crore mark recently.

Advertisement

HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 5

HIT 3 performed very well at the box office during the weekend, however, the film's earnings majorly declined on Monday. HIT 3 minted 4.15 crore on Monday, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. This marks a significant drop from its earnings on Sunday, where the Nani starrer earned 10.25 crore. 

The total box office collection of HIT 3 now stands at 56.3 crore, according to Sacnilk. Notably, the film crossed the 50 crore mark on Sunday.

 

Also Read | Nani's action thriller ‘Hit 3’ fails to woo audience on Day 4, earnings drop 10%

HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 5 - Occupancy

HIT: The Third Case has an occupancy of 24.01% in Telugu, 20.02% in Tamil as per data available at Sacnilk.

Advertisement

About HIT: The Third Case

“HIT: The Third Case," produced by Nani’s sister Prashanti Tipirneni under the banners Wall Poster Cinema and his Unanimous Productions, hit the theatres on May 1. HIT 3 had a bumper opening on Thursday, minting 21 crore on release day.

HIT: The Third Case is the sequel to Sailesh’s HIT: The First Case (2020), starring Vishwak Sen, and HIT: The Second Case (2022), featuring Adivi Sesh.

 

Also Read | Hit 3 BO Collection Day 4: Nani's film touches ₹50 crore mark but earnings dip

HIT 3 also stars Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame opposite Nani.

According to reports, actor Karthi, who made a cameo appearance in the installment, will lead the next chapter in the HIT franchise.

Actors Surya Srinivas and Adil Pala are also a part of the film.

Advertisement

HIT 3 is produced by Nani’s sister, Prashanti Tipirneni, under Wall Poster Cinema and his Unanimous Productions.

HIT 3: Plot

The film revolves around the story of Arjun Sarkaar, a top HIT officer from Visakhapatnam, who is sent to Jammu and Kashmir to investigate a series of brutal murders, according to IMDb.

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentHIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani's movie hits a snag on Monday, mints THIS amount so far
First Published:6 May 2025, 08:28 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App