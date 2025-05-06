Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Nani's movie sees a dip in earnings on sixth day, mints THIS amount

HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Nani starrer Telugu movie earned decently at the box office so far. The earnings of the film dropped significantly on the sixth day of release after HIT 3 crossed the ₹50 crore mark recently.
HIT 3 performed very well at the box office during the weekend, however, the film's earnings majorly declined on Monday and Tuesday. HIT 3 minted ₹2 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. This marks a slight drop from its earnings on Monday, where the Nani starrer earned ₹3.65 crore.
The total box office collection of HIT 3 now stands at ₹57.8 crore, according to Sacnilk. Notably, the film crossed the ₹50 crore mark on Sunday.
HIT: The Third Case has an occupancy of 19.18% in Telugu, 20.02% in Tamil as per data available at Sacnilk. HIT: The Third Case had an overall 18.14% Tamil occupancy, the data showed.
On day 5, the film's India Net Collection was ₹55.80 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was ₹88.50 crore, its Overseas Collection was ₹22.60 crore on the same day. Its India Gross Collection was ₹65.90 crore on May 5.
As per the film team, HIT 3 earned ₹62 crore overseas on day 2. Amplifying the same, Siddharth Kanan shared on X, formerly Twitter, “HIT 3 SMASHES ₹62 CR WORLDWIDE IN JUST 2 DAYS! #Nani’s #HIT3 is on fire with ₹43cr Day 1 + ₹19cr Day 2 grossing ₹62cr worldwide! The third case is turning into a mega success story.”
“HIT: The Third Case," produced by Nani’s sister Prashanti Tipirneni under the banners Wall Poster Cinema and his Unanimous Productions, hit the theatres on May 1. HIT 3 had a bumper opening on Thursday, minting ₹21 crore on release day.
HIT: The Third Case is the sequel to Sailesh’s HIT: The First Case (2020), starring Vishwak Sen, and HIT: The Second Case (2022), featuring Adivi Sesh.
