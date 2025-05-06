Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Nani's movie sees a dip in earnings on sixth day, mints THIS amount

HIT: The Third Case has an occupancy of 19.18% in Telugu, 20.02% in Tamil as per data available at Sacnilk. HIT: The Third Case had an overall 18.14% Tamil occupancy, the data showed.

Published 6 May 2025
HIT 3 was released in several languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Nani starrer Telugu movie earned decently at the box office so far. The earnings of the film dropped significantly on the sixth day of release after HIT 3 crossed the 50 crore mark recently.

HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 6

HIT 3 performed very well at the box office during the weekend, however, the film's earnings majorly declined on Monday and Tuesday. HIT 3 minted 2 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. This marks a slight drop from its earnings on Monday, where the Nani starrer earned 3.65 crore.

The total box office collection of HIT 3 now stands at 57.8 crore, according to Sacnilk. Notably, the film crossed the 50 crore mark on Sunday.

HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 6 - Occupancy

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Worldwide

On day 5, the film's India Net Collection was 55.80 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was 88.50 crore, its Overseas Collection was 22.60 crore on the same day. Its India Gross Collection was 65.90 crore on May 5.

As per the film team, HIT 3 earned 62 crore overseas on day 2. Amplifying the same, Siddharth Kanan shared on X, formerly Twitter, “HIT 3 SMASHES 62 CR WORLDWIDE IN JUST 2 DAYS! #Nani’s #HIT3 is on fire with 43cr Day 1 + 19cr Day 2 grossing 62cr worldwide! The third case is turning into a mega success story.”

About HIT: The Third Case

“HIT: The Third Case," produced by Nani’s sister Prashanti Tipirneni under the banners Wall Poster Cinema and his Unanimous Productions, hit the theatres on May 1. HIT 3 had a bumper opening on Thursday, minting 21 crore on release day.

HIT: The Third Case is the sequel to Sailesh’s HIT: The First Case (2020), starring Vishwak Sen, and HIT: The Second Case (2022), featuring Adivi Sesh.

