HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Nani's action movie fails to improve audience footfall, registers 38% drop in revenue

HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Nani's latest Telugu movie has slowed down at the Tollywood box office, falling earnings of the first week indicate. The action-thriller ‘HIT: The Third Case’ with a run time of 157 minutes and high-octane action-packed sequences has failed to improve audience response in theatres after strong debut.

HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 7 Reportedly made on an overall budget of ₹100 crores, the movie HIT 3 witnessed 38.15 percent drop in revenue on Wednesday, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. This sequel, which was primarily shot in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Jammu and Kashmir was released in several languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. On Day 7 at the domestic box office, HIT 3 registered ₹2.01 crore net earnings with Telugu shows contributing most to its income flow.

Produced by Nani’s sister Prashanti Tipirneni under the banners Wall Poster Cinema and his Unanimous Productions, the movie made a massive opening on its release day and raked in ₹21 crore net in India. It continued its impressive run and amassed ₹20.65 crore net during its first weekend.

During its seven-day run in theatres, HIT 3 amassed ₹61.06 crore net in India. Now, let's move to worldwide earnings. Despite a promising stat, the movie failed to retain audience interest as suggested by occupancy figures. HIT: The Third Case recorded an overall 15.97% Telugu and 18.25% Tamil occupancy on Wednesday.

HIT 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7 At the global box office, HIT 3 collected ₹92.50 crore gross within 6-days by raking in ₹22.80 crore gross in the overseas market.

The filmmakers in a post on Instagram wrote, “#HIT3 grosses $2.1 M+ in the North America with sensational response all across the country.”

Notably, the third instalment of the HIT franchise - HIT: The Third Case - is the sequel to HIT: The Second Case (2022) which featured Adivi Sesh. The first part was Sailesh’s HIT: The First Case, released in 2020.