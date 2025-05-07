Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Nani's film crosses ₹60 crore mark in India, outperforms Suriya's Retro

Subscribe

Sneha Biswas
Published7 May 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Actor Nani's film set to cross the ₹100 crore mark worldwide.

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Actor Nani's recent film HIT 3 is performing better than its main opponent, Suriya-starrer Retro. While Suriya had a stronger opening at the ticket window, HIT 3 has now surpassed it in overall box office collections. Both films were released on May 1, on Labour day.

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 7

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, HIT 3 earned 1.2 crore from its morning, afternoon and evening shows across India on day 7. Although the film saw a drop of over 50% in earnings compared to the previous day, it has now crossed the 60 crore mark with its total collections.

The total business made by Nani's film in India since its release is 60.25 crore.

However, these are live data from the website and subject to changes. These numbers will be updated after the night shows.

Hit 3 vs Retro

HIT: The Third Case saw an overall 15.43% occupancy among the Telugu audience on Wednesday. Its Tamil version had an overall 15.75% occupancy on Wednesday.

While it's lower than its previous week's performance, the numbers are still better than Suriya's Retro. The total business made by Retro on day 7 is 50.24 crore.

While makers of Retro claimed that the film has crossed the 100 crore mark overseas, Sacnilk is yet to report the same.

On the other hand, HIT 3 is seemingly much closer to the 100 crore club at the international box office, as per the website. 

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide

On day 6, HIT 3's India Net Collection was 59.05 crore. On the same day, its Worldwide Collection was 92.50 crore, while its Overseas Collection was 22.80 crore. On May 6, its India Gross Collection was 69.70 crore.

HIT 3

HIT 3 is written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

It stars Nani alongside Srinidhi Shetty in the lead.

The film is backed by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions. While Mickey J. Meyer composed the film music, the cinematography was handled by Sanu John Varghese. Editing of the film is helmed by Karthika Srinivas.

It is the third installment in the HIT Universe.

 
