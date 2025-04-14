HIT 3 trailer: Nani on a mission to save baby, chops hands and heads in brutal crime saga, ‘Ab ki Baar, Arjun Sarkaar’

HIT 3 trailer: The trailer of Nani's much-awaited HIT: The Third Case is out on Monday. After producing the first two successful parts of filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT franchise, Nani is all set to play the lead in the third installment which is also backed by him. This time Nani will don the police uniform as a merciless cop, Arjun Sarkaar who sets out on a manhunt to save a nine-month-old, by hook or by crook.

HIT 3 trailer The trailer of HIT 3 promises a gory action thriller with extensive violent scenes.

It begins by introducing Nani's character. The narrator says that there are only two ways a criminal should be allowed to live on this Earth—either in a 10-foot cell or a 6-foot grave, setting the tone of the film. The third case is shown which is about a missing 9-month-old baby.

As the grieving mother reaches out to authorities, her last resort is Arjun Sarkaar, the one and only who can rescue the baby against all odds. Once on the mission, Nani goes brutal, breaking bones, sawing heads, chopping off hands and killing people for the infant.

The over 3-minute trailer also touches upon an unclear subject, featuring chained women and what seems to be an underground fighting ring. In a scene, he is told, “You can’t survive here,” referring to his career. Killing his enemy, he replies back, "I’ve heard that since the beginning of my career.”

Towards the end, Nani is seen covered in blood, turning his white suit into red. Referring to the most potent slogan in the history of Indian elections, the trailer used the catchphrase with a twist when someone declared: "Ab ki Baar, Arjun Sarkaar.’

Watch trailer here:

HIT 3 franchise HIT: The Third Case is said to be the follow-up to Sailesh’s HIT: The First Case (2020) featuring Vishwak Sen and HIT: The Second Case (2022) featuring Adivi Sesh.

HIT 3 stars Srinidhi Shetty of KGF-fame as Nani's on-screen love interest. Reportedly, actor Karthi will make a cameo appearance in the installment and lead the next one in the franchise.

Surya Srinivas and Adil Pala are also a part of the film.

The film is backed by Nani’s sister Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema and his Unanimous Productions.

HIT 3 release date HIT 3 will release on May 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. It will clash with Suriya-Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro at the box office.