HIT 3 Twitter reviews: Impressed Nani fans buzz ‘inspired by Squid Game’; check first audience reactions here

HIT 3 Twitter reviews: Nani movie ‘HIT: The Third Case’ received rave audience reviews. The film, featuring Srinidhi Shetty opposite Nani. is said to be inspired by Squid Game. Check first audience reactions here.

Fareha Naaz
Updated1 May 2025, 11:24 AM IST
HIT 3 Twitter reviews: Social media users are celebrating Nani's action thriller and its intriguing narrative.
HIT 3 Twitter reviews: Social media users are celebrating Nani’s action thriller and its intriguing narrative. (Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

HIT 3 Twitter reviews: Rave reviews are pouring in on social media for Nani's suspense thriller ‘HIT: The Third Case.’ The internet is buzzing with high praise and admiration for Nani's compelling performance. Impressed Nani fans said that the movie is inspired by Squid Game.

In the Sailesh Kolanu directorial movie, Nani appears in the role of SP Arjun Sarkaar - a HIT officer from Visakhapatnam. Primarily shot in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Jammu and Kashmir, the Telugu movie features a run-time of 2hours 30 minutes.

Check first audience reactions here

A user wrote, “An Engaging Suspense Thriller that serves its Purpose.” Another user gave 3/5 rating to the Tollywood movie and stated, “Climax top notch @NameisNani just superb @AdiviSesh cameo is good #Hit4 soon- Bilingual.”

A third user commented, “Hit3 Gritty & violent thriller with flashes of brilliance. The pre-interval shift ramps up engaging, leading into a second half inspired by Squid Game, packed with cinematic highs, especially in the pre-climax and climax.”

A fourth user remarked, “Nani Completely stole the show with his Swag & performance, Great Performance as usual. Gripping screenplay throughout the film. This part is majorly focused on Action, unlike suspense & twists like other parts. 2nd half was full of Blood bath Action. The multiple cameo of stars were super interesting. Excellent BGM work. Overall a Neat Action packed thriller with theatrical extravaganza.”

Calling the first half ‘average,’ a user wrote,"Despite Some Minor Flaws, #Hit3 demands a Good Theatre Experience. @NameisNani Screenpresence & Swag is Pure Lit & on one liners are holding this together so far , At times impactful direction !!"

More about HIT 3

Produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under the banners Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions, the star cast features Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji and Maganti Srinath in pivotal roles.

 
Business NewsEntertainmentHIT 3 Twitter reviews: Impressed Nani fans buzz 'inspired by Squid Game'; check first audience reactions here
First Published:1 May 2025, 11:24 AM IST
