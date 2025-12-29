Hit sit-com 'Malcolm in the Middle' back with four-episode revival; Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston to reprise roles

'Malcolm in the Middle, one of the most influential family sitcoms of the early 2000s, is set to return with a four-episode revival miniseries, bringing much of its original cast back together nearly two decades after the show ended.

‘Malcolm in the Middle’ mini-series to start streaming soon The revival, titled ‘Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair’, will premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on 10 April.

Frankie Muniz reprises his role as Malcolm, the sharp-witted former child prodigy who once served as the lone voice of reason in a chaotic household. Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek also return as Hal and Lois, the eccentric parents whose volatile parenting style helped define the show’s humour.

Christopher Kennedy Masterson and Justin Berfield are back as older brothers Francis and Reese, while Emy Coligado returns as Piama, Francis’s wife.

One notable casting change sees Dewey played by a new actor, with Caleb Ellsworth-Clark stepping into the role previously portrayed by Erik Per Sullivan, who has remained largely absent from acting since the series concluded in 2006.

What will the mini-series be about? According to Hulu’s official description, the revival centres on Malcolm’s uneasy reconnection with his family after years of distance. “After shielding himself and his daughter from his family for over a decade, Malcolm is dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party.”

The premise signals that Malcolm, now an adult, is struggling with the same embarrassment and emotional exhaustion that once fuelled his childhood monologues.

The miniseries also introduces new characters to reflect Malcolm’s life beyond the original series. Malcolm is now a father, with his daughter played by Keeley Karsten, known for her role in ‘The Fabelmans’.

His girlfriend is portrayed by Kiana Madeira, who previously appeared in Netflix’s ‘Fear Street’ films. The inclusion of a new generation suggests the revival will explore how Malcolm’s unconventional upbringing continues to shape his adult relationships.

More about ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ originally debuted in January 2000 on Fox, airing after ‘The Simpsons’ as part of the network’s then-dominant Sunday night line-up. Created by Linwood Boomer, the series stood apart for its single-camera style, direct-to-camera narration and refusal to follow traditional sitcom formulas.

The show was widely acclaimed during its six-season run, winning seven Emmy Awards before its finale in May 2006. Boomer won an Emmy for writing for a comedy series in its first season, while director Todd Holland was also recognised.

Cloris Leachman earned two Emmys for her guest appearances as Lois’s formidable mother, and Muniz, Kaczmarek and Cranston all received multiple nominations over the years.