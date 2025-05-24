HIT The Third Case OTT release date OUT: Check when and where to watch Nani's gruesome thriller online in Hindi

HIT The Third Case OTT release date OUT: Actor Nani's latest release, HIT The Third Case will be soon available on OTT. The film got an OTT release date on Saturday.

HIT The Third Case OTT release date It will be available for viewers online on Netflix in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Earlier in the day, Netflix India confirmed HIT The Third Case's OTT release. The official Instagram handle of the OTT giant shared that HIT 3 will stream online from 29 May.

Along with a poster of Nani's film on the photo-sharing app, their post read: "He’s Arjun for the loved ones and Sarkaar for the criminals. Watch HIT: The Third Case, out 29 May, on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada."

See post here:

Reacting to the OTT release of the film, fans have shared their excitement in the comment section.

A user reacted to the news and wrote, “Finallyyyy the wait is over.”

“Nani on Netflix! Such an awesome film,” added another fan.

“The wait is over,” also said someone else.

HIT: The Third Case HIT: The Third Case is the third instalment of the HIT franchise. It is the follow-up to Sailesh’s HIT: The First Case (2020) featuring Vishwak Sen and HIT: The Second Case (2022) featuring Adivi Sesh.

The third film follows the story of SP Arjun Sarkar (played by Nani), a cop who solves a murder mystery. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty who plays his lover, Mrudula.

Actors Surya Srinivas and Adil Pala are also a part of the film.

Prateik Smita Patil is the prime antagonist in the film, Alpha.

Actor Karthi also made a cameo appearance in the film. He is going to lead the next chapter in the HIT franchise, HIT 4 as ACP Veerappan.

HIT 3 was originally released in cinema on May 1.

HIT 3 box office performance The film saw a decent start at the box office as it clashed majorly with Suriya-starrer Retro. Both the films were released on the same day, on the occasion of labour day. However, it went on to outperform Retro, especially in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh circuits.

HIT 3 made a business of more than ₹100 crore worldwide, making it the first film in the franchise to achieve this milestone.