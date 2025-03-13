Holi 2025 OTT releases: Moana 2, Agent, Vanvaas, Be Happy and more - Latest movies, shows to watch THIS ‘long weekend’

Holi 2025: The festival of colours is just a day away, building the anticipation for a long weekend. Cinema enthusiasts are gearing up for the treat, as online streaming platforms have come up with an exciting lineup of films, shows and series.
To make this Holi season a truly unforgettable experience, here's a carefully compiled list of latest releases, including animated classic, Moana 2, Vanvaas and others.
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
OTT Release date: March 14
The most-awaited sequel Moana 2 will be releasing on OTT platforms on Holi weekend. Following a phenomenal theatrical, the animated classic will debut on the digital screens. Viewers can catch the thrill of Moana and demigod Maui's adventure and delve into their journey to discover the lost island of Motufetu.
OTT Platform: Sony LIV
OTT Release date: March 14
Agent, which debuted on the big screen on April 28, faced facing multiple delays in its OTT release and a Hindi TV premiere. The action-packed spy thriller starring Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni in the lead roles, alongside Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya and Vikramjeet Virk, will stream online during this Holi weekend.
OTT Platform: ZEE5
OTT Release date: March 14
Vanvaas, starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, is set to surprise audience on Holi. The narrative revolves around an elderly father grappling with dementia and the dynamics with his family. Anil Sharma directorial movie star cast features including Rajpal Yadav, Simrat Kaur, Khushbu Sunder, and Ashwini Kalsekar in key roles.
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
OTT Release date: March 14
Father-daughter dance drama, starring Abhishek Bachchan, will debut on OTT screens on Holi. The plot of Remo D’Souza directorial movie is based on single father and his daughter, who aspires to participate in one of the biggest reality dance shows. However, a life-altering crisis struck them, and a heartwarming story follows.
OTT Platform: Netflix
OTT Release date: March 14
The plot of sci-fi adventure movie revolves around the life of an orphaned teenager. In the quest of her younger brother, the teen embarks on a journey across the West American landscape with a mysterious robot and a smuggler.
OTT Platform: ZEE5
OTT Release date: March 15
The Marathi reality show depicts ten rural boys, who used to live a life in the village, experience the charisma and excitement of the city. The show delves into their life in the city and their interaction with urban girls amidst the glitz and glam of city’s fast pace.