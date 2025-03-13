Holi 2025 OTT releases: Moana 2, Agent, Vanvaas, Be Happy and more - Latest movies, shows to watch THIS ‘long weekend’

Holi 2025 OTT releases: OTT platforms are set to deliver exciting new releases this long weekend, including Moana 2, Agent, Vanvaas, Be Happy, The Electric State and more.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated13 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST
Holi 2025 OTT releases: Popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and JioHotstar have brought in an array of movies and shows from varying genres for this Holi weekend.(Pixabay)

Holi 2025: The festival of colours is just a day away, building the anticipation for a long weekend. Cinema enthusiasts are gearing up for the treat, as online streaming platforms have come up with an exciting lineup of films, shows and series.

To make this Holi season a truly unforgettable experience, here's a carefully compiled list of latest releases, including animated classic, Moana 2, Vanvaas and others.

Moana 2

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

OTT Release date: March 14

The most-awaited sequel Moana 2 will be releasing on OTT platforms on Holi weekend. Following a phenomenal theatrical, the animated classic will debut on the digital screens. Viewers can catch the thrill of Moana and demigod Maui's adventure and delve into their journey to discover the lost island of Motufetu.

Agent

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

OTT Release date: March 14

Agent, which debuted on the big screen on April 28, faced facing multiple delays in its OTT release and a Hindi TV premiere. The action-packed spy thriller starring Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni in the lead roles, alongside Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya and Vikramjeet Virk, will stream online during this Holi weekend.

Vanvaas

OTT Platform: ZEE5

OTT Release date: March 14

Vanvaas, starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, is set to surprise audience on Holi. The narrative revolves around an elderly father grappling with dementia and the dynamics with his family. Anil Sharma directorial movie star cast features including Rajpal Yadav, Simrat Kaur, Khushbu Sunder, and Ashwini Kalsekar in key roles.

Be Happy

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT Release date: March 14

Father-daughter dance drama, starring Abhishek Bachchan, will debut on OTT screens on Holi. The plot of Remo D’Souza directorial movie is based on single father and his daughter, who aspires to participate in one of the biggest reality dance shows. However, a life-altering crisis struck them, and a heartwarming story follows.

The Electric State

OTT Platform: Netflix

OTT Release date: March 14

The plot of sci-fi adventure movie revolves around the life of an orphaned teenager. In the quest of her younger brother, the teen embarks on a journey across the West American landscape with a mysterious robot and a smuggler. 

Chal Bhava Citit

OTT Platform: ZEE5

OTT Release date: March 15

The Marathi reality show depicts ten rural boys, who used to live a life in the village, experience the charisma and excitement of the city. The show delves into their life in the city and their interaction with urban girls amidst the glitz and glam of city’s fast pace.

 

