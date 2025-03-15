Holi 2025: Swara Bhasker shuts trolls questioning husband with ‘gentle’ reminder

Actor Swara Bhasker recently shared a glimpse of her Holi celebrations by posting a photo with her husband Fahad Ahmad and Rabiya on social media. In the photo, only Bhasker and her daughter's face could be seen smeared with Holi colours. Fahad was fasting for Ramazan.

Social media users, however, took it onto themselves to question why Fahad did not participate in the Holi celebrations. One user wrote, “Did you wish your husband first ? He is wearing black and has no holi powder on him,” while another wrote, “if you look closely aapke Bhaisaab didn’t touch colors on Holi… Nice gesture from him.”

Swara, however, was quick to shut down the trolls and responded with a post on Instagram, saying, “Happy Holi ya’ll! Gentle reminder: it’s possible to celebrate our festivals and share joy WITHOUT forcing people to participate.”

Swara and Fahad got married in February 2023 under the Special Marriage Act. They welcomed their first child, a daughter in the same year. The couple has often been targeted by trolls for their interfaith marriage. Fahad is a Samajwadi Party leader.

Known for her outspoken personality, Swara's account on X was restored in February this year, after it was "hacked" when she clicked on fake links that falsely claimed her page had been suspended.

The actor, known for films such as "Nil Battey Sannata", "Tanu Weds Manu" franchise, and "Veere Di Wedding", had then shared screenshots of the "email" she received from the team of X on Instagram".

No end to controversies In November last year, Bhasker was caught in the middle of a media storm after meeting Maulana Sajjad Nomani, a controversial Islamic figure known for his opposition of women’s education. Bhasker’s meeting with the maulana, alongside her husband Fahad Ahmad had sparked severe backlash from netizens.

Maulana Nomani is notorious for making statements that oppose women’s education, including claiming that it is “haram” for parents to send their daughters to school or college unsupervised. This had caused many to accuse Bhasker of hypocrisy.

