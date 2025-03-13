Holi is not the only major event around the corner, this time another bigger event will be celebrated by cinema enthusiasts on Friday, March 14. This year, film star Aamir Khan's birthday coincides with the festival of colours and in a tribute to the legendary actor PVR INOX has come up with a special film festival called “Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar.” Celebrating one of Indian cinema’s most influential actors, the festival will kickstart on March 14.

'Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar' The legendary actor will turn 60-year-old on the day of Rangwali Holi and to celebrate the occasion with a tribute to his marvellous work and contribution to Indian cinema, most celebrated films of his career will be screening on PVR INOX theatres. Coming back to the big screen are a range of lineups from varying genres, including 1988 romantic-musical ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak,' 1992 sports romance ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar,’ Lagaan (2001), Dil Chahta Hai (2001) and Rang De Basanti (2006), among others.

The 'Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar' will conclude on March 27, days before Eid, which will the last day views will be able to enjoy Aamir Khan movies.

One of the recent hits of his career that were not only an amalgamation of entertainment with social relevance but also proved to be blockbusters were Taare Zameen Par (2007), PK (2014), Dangal (2016), and Secret Superstar (2017).

His movies not only left a lasting impact on audiences but also fulfilled commitment to meaningful cinema as he took up unconventional roles with unparalleled versatility. Referred to as “Mr Perfectionist,” his career in Bollywood industry spans over 30 years.

Aamir Khan first appeared on the big screen as a child actor in his uncle Nasir Hussain's 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baaraat movie. Notably, his first feature film role was in 1984 Holi as an adult actor. Aamir Khan was born in Bombay in 1965 and is the son of film producer Tahir Hussain and Zeenat Hussain.