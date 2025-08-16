Hollywood Road Gets Cozy Red-Sauce Joint With Lasagna Factory

(Bloomberg) -- A charming addition has arrived on Hong Kong’s Hollywood Road. Don’t be fooled by its industrial name though. The Lasagna Factory, sister restaurant to Flat Iron Steak and Picanhas’, is what Italian-Americans like myself would affectionately call a red-sauce joint: a hearty, family-style dining experience born in immigrant neighborhoods in New York and Chicago. But does the food live up to that cherished standard? A colleague and I came here for lunch a few weeks after its opening to find out.

As we stepped inside, greeted by iconic red-and-white checkered tablecloths and the savory aroma of baked pasta, I suddenly sensed: I don’t think we’re in Sheung Wan anymore.

Per our server’s recommendation, we selected the HK$128 ($16.31) weekday lunch set that, of course, features its namesake dish. We chose the beef and crab lasagnas, though mushroom is available as a vegetarian choice. I preferred the crab, a somewhat unusual yet rich concoction of carbs with a subtle seafood flavor, while my companion enjoyed the beef, with pulled slices of tender meat layered throughout the tower of pasta.

Both lasagnas, each served atop a layer of fresh tomato sauce, were packed with traditional flavor — not quite at my grandmother’s level, but close enough to be sentimental. The breaded cheese crust added a lovely bit of contrast to the soft layers of noodles beneath.

The lunch set includes a few unique perks: unlimited salad featuring oil-tossed mixed greens and garlic bread that was tasty albeit a bit dry (no matter, it was an excellent tool for cleaning up the sauce). We added the delicious tiramisu (HK$28), which, like the other dishes, is served from a family-style casserole, and were offered complimentary limoncello, a refreshing antidote to the unavoidably heavy meal. Our total bill came to HK$327, an incredible value given how stuffed we left the factory.

The vibe: On the Italian spectrum, think more Goodfellas than Gucci, down to the tablecloths that could have been imported straight from New York City’s Little Italy. A bright, spacious layout and friendly, attentive waitstaff contribute further to the unpretentious, cozy atmosphere.

Can you conduct a meeting here? It’s a perfect venue for catching up with a colleague or for a fun team outing, but it may be a bit too casual for a first-time client or source meeting. Its back room can accommodate larger gatherings, and a private dining space is available upstairs as well.

Who’s next to you: You can expect your typical Hollywood Road scene with a mix of local residents and tourists, though probably not transplants from Italy. With its large bar and fun vibe, it also looks like a nice casual date-night spot.

What we’d order again: The lasagna, of course. Come hungry and prepare for the inevitable food coma afterward.

Need to know: The Lasagna Factory is located at 208 Hollywood Road in Sheung Wan and is open everyday from noon to 11:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made online.

