Hollywood veteran Dyan Cannon denied White House entry after admitting she lied about age on her passport

Hollywood icon Dyan Cannon, best known for her role in ‘Heaven Can Wait’, was turned away from the White House this week after an unexpected hiccup involving her age — or rather, the age listed on her passport.

Dyan Cannon declined entrance into the White House Cannon, 88, had travelled to the U.S. capital with fellow actresses Kym Douglas, Tracey Bregman, and TV personality and chef Christine Avanti-Fischer. The group, who co-host the new podcast ‘God’s Table’, were out sightseeing when their plans for an exclusive White House tour came to a screeching halt.

The group filmed the light-hearted moment and shared it on social media, with Douglas narrating: “We are lined up for a great tour, and we have these Secret Service guys and all of the federal agents. We can’t get in because someone lied about their age.”

The “someone” turned out to be Cannon herself — who couldn’t stop laughing as her friends playfully teased her.

“Listen,” Cannon admitted with a smile, “Years ago, here’s the thing — I lied about my age on my passport.”

Douglas chimed in, “Who doesn’t, Dyan?” and Avanti-Fischer said, “If we get in, it’s going to be a miracle of God.”

Though the group didn’t make it into the White House, the moment quickly went viral after Douglas posted the video to her Instagram story on Thursday. Cannon later reposted it with the cheeky caption: “And I’d do it again.”

“It’s nobody’s business what the number is they’ve pinned on me ….right girls? Right guys? It’s just a blinkin’ number… no matter what number they put next to me, there’s one thing that never changes …I WUV WU (sic),” she wrote.

Bregman responded in the comments, “Hilarious. Love you so — but seriously, how can I change my age? (sic)”

Dyan Cannon's legacy She’s been a force in the entertainment industry for decades. Cannon began her career in the 1950s, appearing in numerous television shows before landing her first Broadway role in 1962. Her breakout performance came in 1969 with the film ‘Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice’, earning her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.