'Hollywood was ugly': 80s star Kelly LeBrock reveals why she ran away from fame and vanished into the wilderness

Kelly LeBrock, the iconic star of 1980s hits ‘The Woman in Red’ and ‘Weird Science’, has opened up about why she turned her back on Hollywood at the peak of her fame and chose a quieter life away from the spotlight.

Now 65, the British-American actress began modelling at the age of 16 before making the transition to film, quickly rising to stardom. In 1987, she married action star Steven Seagal, with whom she shared the screen in Hard to Kill (1990). The pair had three children before divorcing in 1996.

LeBrock on why she left Hollywood in the first place Following the highly publicised split, LeBrock walked away from the entertainment industry and moved to a ranch near Santa Barbara, California, dedicating herself to raising her family. In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, she candidly reflected on that life-changing decision.

“I was never impressed with myself or Hollywood. I never really cared about it. And I did the right thing,” LeBrock said, explaining her choice to retreat from fame in favour of family life.

"You know, I could always go back to a career, but I couldn't go back to my children," she added. "And that was the most important thing to me was raising my children, because I grew up in boarding school. At five [years old], I was sent away. And I didn't want to have that story for my children."

LeBrock, who was born in New York and raised in London, is mother to Annaliza, 38, Dominic, 35, and Arissa, 32. During the interview, she gave a rare update on their lives: Annaliza is currently serving as a deputy sheriff in Siskiyou County, California, while Dominic has recently started working on a film production in Russia.

"And I have my lovely youngest daughter who can do whatever she likes," LeBrock said of Arissa, who appeared alongside her mother in the 2017 Lifetime reality series ‘Growing Up Supermodel’.

LeBrock describes her new life LeBrock described her current life as peaceful and grounded, far removed from the fast pace of Hollywood.

"I have a bevy of animals, which is what I was doing," she said. "I was taking care of the chickens and the sheep and the goats and the horses and the dogs and the cats."

Reflecting further, she added, “So, I really ran away. I mean, the hardest thing for me is not putting on makeup or trying to look nice. It's trying to get those chin hairs out of my chin. And it's a whole new world. What can I say? But I'm excited about my future. I'm developing a Kelly Care product, which is going to help people with their wounds for their pets and grooming. And I'm excited about that, but not interested in Hollywood.”

"The crowd is very ugly, and I didn't want any part of that," she said. "I'm really quite shy, and I'm a homebody. I spent the two years of COVID completely by myself, pretty much in the wilderness. And you learn a lot about yourself when you're not in the noise."

"And yeah, life's good now," LeBrock added.