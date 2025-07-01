Jerry Seinfeld, Ellen DeGeneres and more: Top-paid comedians of 2025

Comedy as a business is turning out to be more lucrative than ever for some of the top comedians in Hollywood. From stand-up gigs to shows on streaming giants, these celebrities have heavily cashed in on laughter and built massive net worths for themselves. Here is a look at some of 2025's top-earning comedians in the entertainment industry.

Hollywood’s highest-paid comedians of 2025 1. Jerry Seinfeld With a net worth of $1.1 billion, the 71-year-old is richer than many of Hollywood’s leading A-listers. Best known for starring in Seinfeld, most of his fortune originates from the 1990s hit TV show, as he and co-creator Larry David each raked in 15 per cent of the profits, according to Forbes.

Seinfeld is wealthier than David, who went through a high-stakes divorce in 2007. Despite being in his early 70s, Seinfeld continues to earn significantly through his comedy tours and TV specials. This includes his Netflix special 23 Hours to Kill, which reportedly earned him $20 million.

2. Ellen DeGeneres Having been part of the entertainment industry for several decades, Ellen is among the highest-paid comedians in Hollywood, with dozens of Daytime Emmy Awards to her name. She is estimated to have a total net worth of $450 million.

After rising to fame with the 1990s sitcom Ellen, the 67-year-old became a household name with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired from 2003 to 2022. Many of her fans still hope for a return of the popular show in the future.

3. Jay Leno Known for hosting The Tonight Show on NBC, first from 1992 to 2009 and again from 2010 until 2014, Leno has worn many hats as a comedian -- actor, writer, producer and former late-night TV host. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth $450 million.

4. Kevin Hart At 45, Hart is one of the highest-paid entertainers in Hollywood, with a net worth of $450 million. A significant portion of his income comes from his media venture, HeartBeat, in which he holds a majority stake. The company was valued at $650 million in May 2022.

Starting with performances at clubs and venues across the US, Hart has released several comedy specials, including I’m a Grown Little Man, Seriously Funny and Laugh at My Pain.

5. Adam Sandler A beloved name in modern comedy, Sandler is estimated to have a net worth of $440 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He rose to fame as a cast member of Saturday Night Live before moving into acting and producing. His various projects generate $50–60 million per year.

FAQs 1. How many comedians have a net worth over $1 billion? As per Forbes estimates, Jerry Seinfeld has surpassed the billion-dollar mark.

2. What’s the net worth of Conan O’Brien and David Letterman? According to reports, David Letterman is worth $400 million, while Conan O'Brien has built a fortune of $200 million.

