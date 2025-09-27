Homebound Box Office Collection Day 1: Ishaan Khatter-Vishal Jethwa's film mints ₹29 lakh despite glorious reviews

Homebound Box Office Collection Day 1: Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's much-anticipated film, Homebound, finally marked its premiere in India. After being screened at international festivals, the film is now available in India. Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, the film, however, witnessed a low turnout in theatres.

Homebound Box Office Collection Day 1 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Homebound saw an opening business of ₹29 lakh net in India on day 1.

It is so far the new lowest opening day business in the career of the lead actors. While Khatter and Kapoor's debut film, Dhadak, earned ₹8.71 crore on its release day, Jethwa's Salaam Venky had opened at ₹45 lakh on day 1 of its release.

More details about the film shows and occupancy in India is yet to be out on the website.

Homebound is selected as the official Oscar entry from India in the Best International Feature category.

Homebound: Plot, review Inspired by journalist Basharat Peer’s The New York Times article 'Taking Amrit Home', also titled (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway), the film explores the friendship of two young men, Chandan (Vishal Jethwa) and Shoaib (Khatter), in North India, whose shared dream of joining the police force is challenged by societal prejudice based on their caste and religion.

The film received a positive response from critics after receiving standing ovations at film festivals like the Cannes International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival.

The Live Mint review of Homebound mentions: “So much of Homebound is about inhumanity that the few instances of kindness stick out. There’s a scene where the two friends, exhausted and parched, stagger into a strange village. Locals shout at them and throw stones, but then an old lady approaches and pours them water. As she leaves, the camera shows her unslippered feet—an echo of a story about Chandan’s grandmother, who'd walk the fields barefoot because it connected her to the earth. It’s a beautiful scene, though my favourite moment comes a little earlier. A simple shot: the sun almost set, Shoaib and Chandan sitting on top of a truck, gazing at the road ahead with something like hope, their thoughts escaping home.”

