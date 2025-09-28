Homebound Box Office collection Day 2: Ishaan Khatter-Vishal Jethwa's film sees slight growth, still away from ₹1 cr

Homebound Box Office collection Day 2: Director Neeraj Ghaywan's latest release, Homebound, continues its slow journey at the box office in India despite the festive season. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. It is selected as the official Oscar entry from India in the Best International Feature category.

Homebound Box Office collection Day 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Homebound showed a slight growth at the ticket window, minting ₹50 lakh net in India on day 2. The film opened to glorious reviews from celebs and critics.

However, the opening day business was only ₹30 lakh, bringing the total revenue generated by the Homebound to ₹80 lakh, still away from the ₹1 crore mark in India.

Homebound shows in India Homebound saw an occupancy of about 17.12% on Saturday. The film began its day 2 with about 10.35% occupancy during the morning shows, improving to 18.39% in the afternoon. Evening shows had the highest occupancy so far with 22.62%. Details about the night shows are still awaited.

On Day 2, Homebound saw mixed trends as its occupancy varies across key cities. While Mumbai leads in terms of overall occupancy of 18.33% with 106 shows, Delhi NCR topped the chart with the highest number of screenings (145 shows) but a slightly lower 17.33% occupancy.

Pune (42 shows, 18.33%) and Bengaluru (57 shows, 24.33%) also contributed steady revenue to the overall collection.

Among the Southern belt, Hyderabad recorded 16 shows with the highest regional occupancy of 39.33%. On the other hand, Chennai, despite only 5 shows, reported a strong 62% turnout owing to limited shows. Kolkata was too impressed with 35.33% occupancy from just 14 shows.

However, regions like Ahmedabad (6.5%), Surat (5%), Jaipur (6.67%), and Lucknow (11%) witnessed limited traction.

About Homebound: Plot, production Based on journalist Basharat Peer’s The New York Times article 'Taking Amrit Home', also titled (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway), Homebound explores the friendship of two young men, Chandan (Vishal Jethwa) and Shoaib (Khatter), in North India, whose shared dream of joining the police force is challenged by societal prejudice based on their caste and religion.

Before the India release, the film was screened at film festivals like the Cannes International Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival.

Homebound is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.