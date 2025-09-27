Homebound Box Office collection Day 2: Saturday scaries? Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor movie slumps, mints this amount

Homebound Box Office collection Day 2: Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound's Box Office collection does not seem to match the anticipation viewers had ahead of its release. Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, the movie witnessed a low turnout in theatres.

Homebound minted a total of ₹58 lakhs, India net, as per the early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, on Day 2, Saturday.

Homebound Box Office collection Day 2 On Day 2, the Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor starrer movie minted ₹28 lakhs – a figure lower than the opening day's earnings.

On Thursday, which was the opening day, Homebound collected only ₹30 lakhs

Although Saturday marks just the second day of the movie's screening, its earnings are staggeringly low as compared to the earnings of previous movies by the same actors.

Khatter and Kapoor's debut film, Dhadak, earned ₹8.71 crore on its release day, while Jethwa's Salaam Venky had opened at ₹45 lakh on day 1 of its release.

Homebound movie Inspired by journalist Basharat Peer’s article in The New York Times, titled ‘Taking Amrit Home,’ the Homebound movie explores the friendship of two young men, Chandan (Vishal Jethwa) and Shoaib (Khatter), in North India, whose shared dream of joining the police force is challenged by societal prejudice based on their caste and religion.

Homebound OTT: When, where to watch? Homebound will be streaming on Netflix, as confirmed through the OTT platform's newly released posters.

However, there is no official date for when Homebound will stream on Netflix.

According to multiple reports, Homebound is likely to be released around November 2025, as per the standard eight-week window between cinema and streaming, as noted by OTTplay.