‘Homebound’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Ishaan Khatter-Vishal Jethwa's film mints this amount so far

Homebound Box Office Collection Day 3: Neeraj Ghaywan’s latest directorial, Homebound, is moving at a sluggish pace at the Indian box office despite the festive period. The film features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles and has also been chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars 2025 in the Best International Feature category.

Homebound Box Office Collection Day 3 As per estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Homebound collected ₹50 lakh net on Day 2, showing marginal growth at the box office. The film has received glowing reviews from critics as well as praise from several Bollywood celebrities. The data for Day 3 box office collection is awaited.

The opening day earnings stood at just ₹30 lakh, bringing the film’s two-day total to ₹80 lakh—still shy of the ₹1 crore mark in India. Numbers for Day 3 are awaited.

Homebound OTT: When, where to watch? Homebound will be streaming on Netflix, as confirmed through the OTT platform's newly released posters.

However, there is no official date for when Homebound will stream on Netflix.

According to multiple reports, Homebound is likely to be released around November 2025, as per the standard eight-week window between cinema and streaming, as noted by OTTplay.

About Homebound The story is based on journalist Basharat Peer’s New York Times article Taking Amrit Home (also published as A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway). The narrative follows two young men, Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), who dream of joining the police force but are confronted with caste and religious discrimination in North India.