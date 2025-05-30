Homebound cinematographer Pratik Shah deletes Insta after accused of abuse by Abhinav Singh; multiple women speak out

Cinematographer Pratik Shah has been accused of abuse and misconduct by multiple people. Recently, independent filmmaker Abhinav Singh took to Instagram and accused Pratik. He also indirectly called him “highly manipulative” and "emotionally abusive".

Advertisement

Who is Pratik Shah Pratik Shah is best known for his work in films Jubilee, CTRL and Homebound.

Pratik Shah accused of being “highly manipulative, emotionally abusive". Abhinav initially shared a warning message on his Instagram, urging his female followers to be careful around a cinematographer, without mentioning any name.

He shared, “To my female friends: Please be cautious around a certain cinematographer I've encountered-he's highly manipulative and emotionally abusive based on my personal experience. If you want details, feel free to DM me.”

After some time, he added, “The number of women who’ve reached out to me is honestly frightening. I feel like I’m having a Margot Robbie moment from Bombshell. I will not be silenced. And to those who are still employing him – f**k you. His name is Pratik Shah. He’s a cinematographer.”

Advertisement

Abhinav Singh posts against Pratik Shah.

Abhinav claimed that several women reached out to him about the cinematographer after sharing the post. “I’ve spoken out, and now I’m hearing from others — people who’ve felt silenced or sidelined. It’s heartbreaking. The patterns are undeniable. Many have called him a predator.”

Advertisement

Viral Reddit claims against Partik Shah Filmmaker-writer Srishti Riya Jain posted a series of screenshots on her Instagram stories to amplify several accusations against Pratik on Reddit.

She said that Pratik has ‘been on the prowl since 4 years’. She also accused the film industry has ‘selective attention span and gaze’ when it comes to acclaimed people.

“To everyone pretending to act shocked, scandalised, and suddenly awoken from their slumber… THIS man worked on one of the ‘most empathetic’ films of the year — or so the interviews at Cannes claimed,” she shared.

In a screenshot of the alleged Reddit post, someone called Pratik ‘a total sleazeball.’ “He slides into every girl’s DMs and talks crap,” the user added. Another claimed, “He sent me a follow request last year while I was liking a mutual friend’s pictures. I accepted it, and he said it was a mistake. I unfollowed him immediately — it felt off."

Advertisement

Reddit post against Pratik Shah resurfaces.

Did Pratik Shah deactivate his Instagram account? Amid this, Hindustan Times reported that Pratik has deactivated or deleted his Instagram account. He is yet to address the allegations against him.

However, this is not the first time that Pratik has faced such bold allegations against himself. As per THR India, about four years ago, the cinematographer faced a similar situation. A young cinematographer filed a complaint against him with the Indian Women Cinematographers’ Collective (IWCC), alleging that he had inappropriately solicited a nude photograph from her.

Advertisement

Reportedly, he had apologised to the woman and was left with a warning.