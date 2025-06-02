Homebound cinematographer Pratik Shah likely to exit Sourav Ganguly biopic amid harassment allegations: Reports

Cinematographer Pratik Shah, who has worked on several high-profile projects, may be dropped from the upcoming biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, according to multiple reports.

The decision follows serious allegations of sexual harassment made against Shah by several women.

Homebound cinematographer to be dropped from Sourav Ganguly biopic? Pratik Shah, best known for his work on 'Jubilee' and 'CTRL', has recently been accused of misconduct based on testimonies from nearly 20 women. Filmmaker Abhinav Singh has also come forward, stating that he received consistent accounts of inappropriate behaviour involving Shah.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shah was recently in London for location scouting. “The recce was on till recently, and Shah was in London for the same. Allegations against him surfaced just around the time he returned to India. The makers are likely to drop him from the project and will now naturally look for a replacement before beginning production,” a source told the publication.

The yet-untitled Ganguly biopic stars actor Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. The film, which has been in the early stages of production, had Shah attached as the cinematographer. Reports now suggest that following the backlash, the makers are considering removing him from the project.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the film’s producers or Shah himself regarding his exit. The situation remains fluid, and further updates are awaited as the team prepares to move forward with the much-anticipated biopic.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, known for his opinionated social media posts, recently called out predatory behaviour amid allegations against Shah. In a post shared on his X handle, he wrote, "Abuse thrives in silence. It festers in fear. Predatory behaviour by men in positions of power must be investigated thoroughly, and if found true, must be called out - unequivocally, and without delay. For too long, predators have weaponised influence, privilege, and fear to silence survivors. That silence must be broken."