Homebound movie release date: Neeraj Ghaywan’s film, with Martin Scorsese as Executive Producer, all set to hit theatres

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, was highly appreciated at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The movie earned a nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes. The movie stars Ishan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. Now, the movie is gearing up for its worldwide release.

Mélita Toscan du Plantier, who also produced Ghaywan’s debut film, Masaan, is the co-producer of the film. The film is produced by Dharma Productions.

Karan Johar’s Dharma has confirmed that the film will hit cinemas on September 26. The story follows two childhood friends. They dream of becoming police officers but face challenges from personal pressures and social expectations.

The film is inspired by a 2020 New York Times article A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway. Basharat Peer, the writer of that article, co-wrote the screenplay with Neeraj Ghaywan and Sumit Roy.

Martin Scorsese earlier joined Homebound as an executive producer.

“I have seen Neeraj’s first film Masaan in 2015, and I loved it, so when Mélita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious,” the Hollywood legend said.

“I loved the story, the culture and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that’s a significant contribution to Indian cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year,” Scorsese added.

According to Karan Johar, Martin Scorsese elevated the film to rare artistic heights. Johar also praised the incredibly gifted cast.

“With an incredibly gifted cast and the prestigious stage of Cannes, we eagerly look forward to sharing Homebound’s powerful story with audiences around the world,” he added.

Homebound release date Bollywood fans reacted to Dharma’s announcement of the Homebound release date.

“Do release it without cuts please, don't commercialise it much,” wrote one of them.

“Cast was dream unless u see Jhanvi. Why is she deliberately put in every film these days. Like why why. Many Many talented actress have killed it but as usual she ll improve,” another fan wrote.

“Release date is bad, it is way too crowded around that time. This deserves better,” wrote another.

There’s no major Bollywood releases on September 26. However, on September 19, Jolly LLB 3 will be released. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Huma Qureshi.

Anurag Kashyap’s critically-acclaimed film, Nishaanchi, will also be released on that day. So will Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, starring Paresh Rawal.