Homebound OTT release: Where to watch Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor's film, India’s official Oscar entry

Neeraj Ghaywan’s latest film Homebound has been officially chosen as India’s entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards. The Hindi-language film has already built strong global momentum after premiering at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and later at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). At both places, the film received standing ovation.

The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

Homebound's release in India Homebound is now en route to its home country, India. The film is slated for a theatrical release on September 26, 2025.

As per makers, the film delves into layered themes of ambition, friendship, and social inequality, all set against the harsh realities of rural India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer’s The New York Times article “Taking Amrit Home”. It portrays the childhood friendship between a Muslim and Dalit who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied in the society due to their surnames.

Recently, the makers unveiled official posters confirming the film’s OTT partner, revealing where viewers will be able catch it after its theatrical run.

Where to watch Homebound on OTT? Once its theatrical journey concludes, Homebound will be streaming on Netflix, as confirmed through their newly released posters.

However, the exact digital premiere date has not been revealed yet.

According to multiple reports, Homebound is likely to be released around November 2025, as per the standard eight-week window between cinema and streaming, as noted by OTTplay.

This timeline is usually followed by all films, ensuring the film reaches global audiences in perfect time for awards season, building the anticipation around India’s official Oscar entry.

Homebound has already won best film and best director for Ghaywan at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The film was the second runner-up in the International People’s Choice Award category at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film is produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Oscars 2026.