Homebound Twitter review: Internet hails Neeraj Ghaywan's film, calls it ‘moving and powerful’

Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ has struck a deep chord with audiences following its theatrical release, with social media flooded by praise for the filmmaker’s compassionate storytelling and the moving performances of its cast.

Internet reacts to Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound “HOMEBOUND is Neeraj Ghaywan at his most compassionate (sic),” one viewer wrote. “Instead of turning the two men at the centre of Basharat Peer’s essay into footnotes of a national crisis, he expands their memory and insists on their complexity, showing how identity, like oppression, is never singular (sic).”

Another comment read: “The way this film has wrecked me. #Homebound is a very important film and needs to be watched @ghaywan @ishaankhatter. Vishal Jehtwa Congratulations on this brilliant film (sic).”

“A lot of people are gonna relate to this film,” added a user, “and if it is created with the same love and care like Masaan, nobody will be able to stop it from becoming a massive hit. Rooting for Vishal & Ishaan, hope this changes things for them (sic).”

One particularly heartfelt response urged audiences to go in blind: “Haven’t watched anything as moving and powerful as Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound in a long, long time. This film needs to be experienced in theatres. If possible, go in without watching the trailer or reading anything about it. Just go (sic)!”

More about ‘Homebound’ ‘Homebound’, written and directed by Ghaywan, is based on Basharat Peer’s 2020 New York Times article. Produced by Dharma Productions, it stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, and follows two childhood friends attempting to pass the national police exam.