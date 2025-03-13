Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, the ultimate stars of Bollywood were not only not only good actors but also excellent pranksters, recalled Johnny Lever, their co-star in the 1995 Karan Arjun film. Drawing upon on one of the most memorable moments of shooting with the two superstars, Johnny Lever informed Galatta that the duo shared a playful yet chaotic dynamic. Describing the escapade, 67-year-old comedian suggested that veteran writer Honey Irani, who was present at the set almost got a heart attack.

Johnny Lever revealed that it was not infrequent for Salman to tease Shah Rukh on the set. "Salman used to call him a star a star and tease his dancing. We were all worried that Shah Rukh would be offended if it turns serious," Johnny Lever stated describing the context of the trivial prank.

Intense atmosphere at Karan Arjun set In an interview with Galatta, Johnny Lever fondly remembered an incident when Salman pulled out a gun to shoot Shah Rukh. Explaining the chilling atmosphere at Karan Arjun set, he said that everyone around them just froze “All the other people, including me, got a little worried that Shah Rukh might take these things to heart."

Elaborating on the sequence of events, Johnny Lever said that the unit would party together every night after the shoot. However, one fine day an altercation between the two stars turned into a brawl. Amid the intense atmosphere, “Suddenly Salman pulled out a gun, and all of us heard a gunshot, and then we saw Shah Rukh fall on the ground,” Johnny Lever said.

Narrating the exhilarating experience he said, “Shah Rukh collapsed. We all were shocked. Honey Irani gasped. She was on the verge of an attack. But they were joking.” However, later did they realise that the whole argument and fight was a prank when Shah Rukh got up and they started laughing.