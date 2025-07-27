Honey Singh dating Seerat Kapoor? Rapper's 'Daddy loves that…’ comment leaves internet guessing

Rapper, singer Yo Yo Honey Singh might have found someone special in his life. If reports are true, he is dating actor Seerat Kapoor. While he is yet to react to the claims, the internet is convinced about the two's alleged relationship ever since Honey dropped a cheeky comment on her post.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's cheeky comment on Seerat Kapoor's pics It happened when Seerat Kapoor took to her Instagram account and dropped some pictures of herself. In the pictures, she posed wearing a silver sequin dress.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "“Where the heart finds empowerment, is home!"

While many praised the actor for her style and beauty, joining them was Honey Singh. He grabbed everyone's attention when he wrote in the comment section: “Ma ma mia daddy love that booty.”

Responding to him, Seerat said, "@yoyohoneysingh What a pleasant surprise! Thank you OG."

See post here:

Internet on Honey Singh's viral comment Reacting to their banter, a user wrote, “Ye toh expect nahi kiya tha paaji (Didn't expect this brother)” “Ma ma mia," commented another user.

Many also began tagging Honey Singh in their comments. While some teased the actor.

Honey Singh's love life and marriage Earlier, Honey Singh was rumoured to be dating Egyptian model Emma Bakr. He attended her birthday celebration, which further fuelled the speculations. The two were spotted enjoying their time together, which convinced many about their alleged romance.

They were seen holding hands and sharing a lighthearted moment.

Honey Singh was married to Shalini Talwar. They got married in 2011 and later filed for their divorce after 11 years of marriage. In November 2023, the Delhi court granted them a divorce.

Following his divorce, in January 2023, he officially introduced his girlfriend, actor-model Tina Thadani, with whom he worked for his music video. They parted ways 2 months later.

Who is Seerat Kapoor Meanwhile, Seerat Kapoor began her career in the showbiz industry as an Assistant Choreographer and worked on films like Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri.

Later, she made her acting debut in a full-length role for the 2014 Telugu film, Run Raja Run. Before that, she starred in Vivek Agnihotri's film Zid.