Honey Singh jabs Badshah after rapper justifies his viral Dua Lipa remark: ‘Genius’

Singer and rapper Badshah created a storm on the internet after writing ‘I’d rather make babies with Dua Lipa’. Since then he faced backlash on the internet. While he reacted to the criticism, Badshah also justified his words, leaving many, including Honey Singh stunned.

Badshah's viral comment on Dua Lipa After facing mixed reactions to his “I’d rather make babies with her” comment about Dua Lipa, Badshah later called it a compliment. He wrote, “I think one of the most beautiful compliments you can give a woman you really admire is to wish for her to mother your children. Meri soch nahi, tumhari soch saamne aayi hai (Not my thoughts, but your thinking came forward).”

Honey Singh reacts to Badshah's viral Dua Lipa comment His clarification further left netizens fuming. Some even called it a ‘bad coverup.’

Reacting to the news by a media outlet, Honey Singh, Badshah's rival, made fun of his justification.

Honey Singh wrote in the comment section of the news article, “Genius” with some laughing and clapping hands emojis.

Reacting to Singh's comment, a user wrote, “Paaji using sarcasm.”

“Paaji tussi great ho,” added another user.

Honey Singh vs Badshah Honey Singh and Badshah were once part of a popular rap collective Mafia Mundeer. Besides them, it also included Ikka, Lil Golu, and Raftaar. However, following a public fallout that led to the group’s split, the two have frequently been seen taking indirect and direct jabs at each other via interviews, social media posts and more.

However, last year Badsha had shared that he wished to end their fallout. During his Dehradun concert, he said, as per Hindustan Times, "There was a phase in my life when I held a grudge against one person, and now I want to call it quits and leave that behind – and that’s Honey Singh. I was unhappy because of some misunderstanding, but I realised that when we were together, there were far fewer people trying to bring us together than those trying to break us apart. Today, I just want to let everyone know I’ve moved on, and I wish him all the best.”

Now, it is clear that Honey Singh might not be on the same page as Badshah.