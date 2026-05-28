Honey Singh reveals he is completely bald, uses wig now after bipolar disorder medicine: ‘This is fake hair’

Singer, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh opened up about his mental health struggle recently. Recalling his bipolar disorder episode, he talked about the aftermath of the medication he was on. Talking on the ABtalks podcast, the singer made a shocking revelation, admitting that he uses wigs now as he is completely bald in real life.

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Honey Singh on his bipolar disorder Honey Singh said he first had the signs of his condition during a music reality show in Mumbai. It was followed by another episode during an international tour with Shah Rukh Khan in the US.

“I was doing a music reality show in Mumbai and an America tour with Shah Rukh Khan. I was getting suspicious thoughts that I will die. I was in Chicago, somebody was with me and she said you have to go for rehearsal. I said I can’t go, Shah Rukh bhai called me and asked what happened, I said I will be fine, I will see you on stage," he said.

Honey Singh revealed that he tried his best to avoid his performance due to the fear of dying, triggered by bipolar disorder. “I was feeling that I will die on stage and I was thinking how can I skip it, so I shaved half of my head, but they said we will make you wear the cap. I was like people are not understanding.”

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“I stayed inside my house for seven years” He added that he couldn't communicate his feelings to anyone at that time.

"Then I called my sister and told her that something was happening to me. She said I would still have to do the show. I left midway after singing two songs. After that, I stayed inside my house for seven years. I didn’t want my fans to see me in that condition. I locked myself inside and didn’t even meet my childhood friends. There was no communication, no phone calls, no TV, no internet. People used to think the devil was talking to me.”

Honey Singh added that for almost three years he didn't step out of his bedroom because of the same fear.

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“For three years, I didn’t step out of my bedroom. Even while taking a shower, I used to keep the bathroom door open because I was scared I would die. Bipolar disorder takes you into destructive thoughts that are not real, but it makes you feel like they are actually happening.”

Honey Singh thought he was dead By 2018-2019, the Love Dose singer said that he believed that he was dying.

“In 2018 and 2019, I believed that I was already dead. I used to sit there thinking I was dead already and stuck somewhere between heaven and hell. My mother would give me food, and I would think it was my last meal.”

“Became 150 kg, lost my hair” As Singh began his recovery journey, he said that he began gaining weight. He also added that due to the medication, he went completely bald.

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“I was on heavy medication for seven years. I became 105 kilos because of it, and I lost my hair completely. This is fake hair, I am totally bald. This is a wig.”

The singer added that he quit drugs in 2014. “You won’t believe it, but even after I stopped doing drugs in 2014, it still took me seven to eight years to recover.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.