Hong Kong’s Honjo Serves Fun, Modern Japanese With Emphasis on Sharing

I found myself in an unusual position of booking a team dinner recently. Within the week, I was to find a spot that was near our Central office; would accommodate a dozen people ; ideally wasn’t staid, stuffy or predictable; and would allow folks to imbibe should they want to — all without breaking the budget.

The result was Honjo, a Pirata Group restaurant that delivered with a convivial vibe in a private-ish area, plenty of sharing plates and free-flow drinks. The set menus and drinks package meant I didn’t have to tediously track our spending for the evening. I decided for everyone ahead of time that we’d opt for the cheapest menus : the Osaka set menu that most of the table partook in, the vegetarian-friendly Nagoya and the more-basic “package A” for beverages , which included two hours of free-flow draft beer, wine, sake and cocktails . Logistics made easy.

The vibe: It can be classy; it can be casual — depends on the crowd. At night, it feels like a date spot with its sumptuous, velvety atmosphere and dark ambience. But I’ve also been here during an Easter brunch when Jesus and the Easter bunny were seated at a nearby table.

Can you conduct a meeting here? Yes, the private areas aside, the tables generally aren’t right up next to each other. But if you want to talk face to face, maybe avoid the sushi bar.

How’s the food? Fun, delicious and sometimes unexpected. The portions felt a bit small sometimes, but there were many dishes , most served on a platter to be shared communally. Among the surprises were the octopus tartare, which came in puffs reminiscent of pani puri, and the corn tempura, which was like a lighter corn fritter. The karaage was a hit, though the main course — if there were one — for the omnivores was a single pork belly skewer, which felt a bit skimpy. Dessert was a warm matcha lava cake that contrasted nicely with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. I also appreciated that the restaurant was accommodating to our pescatarian, who opted for the vegetarian menu, by swapping in some seafood items that were on the Osaka menu .

Need to know: Honjo is on the first floor of 77-91 Queen's Road West in Sheung Wan. The restaurant is responsive on WhatsApp , and it has a detailed events kit so you can sort out the menus and seating, ranging from fully private to semi-private, ahead of time. It also takes reservations by phone and online.

