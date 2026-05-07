Honourable CM of Tamil Nadu Vijay: Jana Nayagan new title card leaves fans in frenzy

On Thursday morning, several fans hoped to meet the new CM of Tamil Nadu, 'Thalapathy' Vijay. While some waited outside his house in Chennai, others gathered at Nehru Indoor Stadium to catch a glimpse of their leader. However, all of them returned disappointed.
Amid this, celebrations have erupted in theatres as fans spotted a new title card for Vijay's upcoming film, Jana Nayagan. The video from one of the screenings has gone viral on social media.
The clip is being widely shared on X. It shows the new title card of Jana Nayagan, which reads: "Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay in Jana Nayagan."
People also ask
AI powered insights from this story
The new title card for Vijay's upcoming film, Jana Nayagan, reads: "Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay in Jana Nayagan." This update has caused excitement among fans.
Fans gathered outside Vijay's house in Chennai and at Nehru Indoor Stadium hoping to meet him, as they considered him the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. However, they were disappointed as they did not get to meet him.
Vijay's party, TVK, emerged as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly with 108 seats. Despite support from Congress, they are still short of the majority mark needed to form the government.
Yes, Vijay met with the Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and staked a claim to form the government. However, reports suggest the Governor may not be convinced about the numbers so far.
Jana Nayagan was postponed due to censorship-related issues and alleged political references. The film is directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions.
Several supporters were seen dancing in joy after Vijay's name flashed on the theatre screen. Loud cheers were also heard across the hall.
"First ever CM title card for an ACTOR in India," the post read.
Watch:
However, Live Mint couldn't independently verify the now-viral video. It is not known where the film was screened with the updated title card.
No official announcement has been made by the film team so far.
Said to be Vijay's last film in his acting career, Jana Nayagan is yet to be released in theatres. It was officially set to release on January 9. However, the film was postponed due to censorship-related issues and alleged political references. It is directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju.
Reacting to Vijay's TVK victory in the state, earlier Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions had congratulated the actor-turned-politician. His post on X read, "Heartiest congratulations to our 'Jana Nayagan', Thalapathy Vijay sir, on scripting history today against all odds. It is indeed a revolution and one that will echo for generations to come."
For the unversed, Vijay's party TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) became the single-largest party in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly after securing 108 seats.
Recently, the Tamil Nadu Congress confirmed its post-poll alliance with TVK to form the government.
Despite Congress' support to TVK, the number for Vijay's party rose from 108 to 113, which is still five short of the threshold mark in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.
Amid this, news agency ANI reported that the convoy police security provided to TVK Chief Vijay has been withdrawn. The reason behind it remains unknown.
It is also being reported that the swearing-in ceremony, which Vijay was expected to hold today, has been cancelled.
Some time ago, Vijay arrived at the Lok Bhavan to meet Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.
Other top TVK leaders also accompanied Vijay to meet the Governor.
This marked the second round of meetings between Vijay and the Tamil Nadu governor.
A day earlier, Vijay met Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan and staked a claim to form the Government in Tamil Nadu.
On Wednesday, the state Governor officially dissolved the state Legislative Assembly with effect from May 5.
Meanwhile, ANI reported that about 70 TVK MLAs are currently lodged at the Poonjery Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Mamallapuram. It is believed that Vijay's private bouncers are providing security at the luxury resort.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.