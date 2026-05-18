Hope trailer OUT: Na Hong-jin unveils terrifying first look at Cannes sci-fi horror epic

The teaser trailer for Hope was released on Monday, offering audiences their first look at the mysterious cosmic entities driving the chaos in director Na Hong-jin’s upcoming science fiction horror thriller.
Fresh off its premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, the teaser presents an unsettling mix of suspense, survival horror and large-scale creature action set against the isolated backdrop of a remote South Korean village. Though brief, the footage hints at the scale and atmosphere of the film, which has already attracted attention for its international cast and ambitious premise.
Set in the fictional village of Hope Harbor near the heavily guarded Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the story begins with what appears to be a local wildlife emergency. Residents suspect that a tiger has entered the region, prompting local police chief Bum-seok [Hwang Jung-min] and a rookie police officer [Jung Ho-yeon] to investigate the situation.
However, the mystery quickly deepens.
As strange events escalate and communication systems collapse amid surrounding wildfires, the village finds itself facing a far more terrifying threat. Meanwhile, Sung-ki [Zo In-sung] begins investigating the unknown force behind the disturbances, only to become hunted himself in the mountains.
The footage leans heavily into tension and atmosphere, with Na Hong-jin once again embracing the slow-building dread that defined several of his earlier works.
The film stars Hwang Jung-min as police chief Bum-seok alongside Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender.
The ensemble cast has become one of the film’s major talking points, particularly given the collaboration between prominent Korean actors and internationally recognised Hollywood talent. The teaser, however, largely keeps the focus on mood and impending danger rather than individual character moments.
Na Hong-jin, best known for acclaimed thrillers such as The Wailing and The Chaser, has built a reputation for blending psychological horror with grounded emotional storytelling. Hope appears to expand that style into larger-scale science fiction territory while retaining his signature sense of unease.
The film had its world premiere in the main competition section at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on May 17, where it is currently competing for the prestigious Palme d'Or.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.