’Hope your day is full of hugs, biryani’: Shah Rukh Khan extends Eid greetings to his fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): This Eid, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan skipped greeting his fans from the balcony of Mannat, but he made sure to extend his "E-festive" wishes to them.

Taking to X, Shah Rukh penned a love-filled note, spreading festive cheer among his fans on the special occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Eid Mubarak... With gratitude in my heart and duas for one and all!! Hope your day is full of hugs, biryani, warmth and endless love. Stay happy, stay safe and may God bless you all," he wrote.

Moviegoers always wait for Eid eagerly as it's that time of the year when the Khans of Bollywood make a special appearance to greet fans. While Shah Rukh missed this annual ritual today, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan managed to take some time off their fam-jam celebrations to acknowledge the presence of fans and media outside their residence.

On Monday evening, Salman was spotted waving at his fans with his niece and nephew from his balcony, which recently got covered with bulletproof glass due to heightened security concerns.

Dressed in white kurta pyjama, Salman looked extremely happy as he greeted his fans from Galaxy Apartment.A while ago, he also took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude to his fans who turned up in huge numbers outside his residence to wish him Eid Mubarak.

"Shukriya Thank you aur sab ko Eid Mubarak," he wrote.

This Eid, Salman gave his fans Eid via the release of his film 'Sikandar'. However, the movie received mixed reviews from the audience.

As per the makers, 'Sikandar' raked in ₹54.72 crore globally on the opening day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, however, said that opening collections of 'Sikandar' were less compared to those of his other films.

"Sikandar performs well on its opening day but falls short when compared to #SalmanKhan's previous opening days. Given post-pandemic trends for highly anticipated films, an opening day of ₹40 cr was expected from #SalmanKhan this time... Collecting this number was even more crucial, considering #Sikandar had the biggest release ever for a #Hindi film in #India - 5500 screens / approx 22,000 shows per day. However, despite releasing on a Sunday, similar to #Tiger3 [#Diwali 2023], #Sikandar does not feature in #SalmanKhan's #Top5 *opening days* list [check list below]," Adarsh wrote."#Sikandar has performed relatively better in the mass belt and is expected to see a jump today [Monday] due to #Eid festivities... The real test will begin thereafter," he added.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, collections of 'Sikandar' might have been impacted by piracy, according to analysts.

Aamir stepped out of his residence with his sons Junaid and Azad to extend festive greetings to his fans and media.

In the visuals captured by the paps, Aamir can also be seen sharing a warm hug with Junaid and Azad. The trio complemented each other in white kurta.