Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia urges people to reject Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: ‘Spreading hate, terrible…’

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar mostly received praises from the audience despite mixed reviews from critics. Ahead of Dhurandhar 2's release, Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia slammed the film, accusing it for spreading hate.

Hotmail co-founder slams Dhurandhar in review Bhatia took to his Instagram handle and urged people to reject it.

He posted a video of himself reviewing Dhurandhar and added to the caption: "Movies today aren’t made to emotionally empower you. They’re engineered to trigger you. Be cautious!”

In the video, Sabeer Bhatia said, "Hey guys, I just watched the movie Dhurandhar. Emotionally charged, sensationalism, drama. But where is the intellectual component in this? All it is spreading is the message of revenge and hate. It’s disgusting.”

Sharing what he didn't like about the film, he added, “We don’t want our kids to be emotional reactors. We want the younger generation to be logical thinkers. Zero creativity. I know it’s a movie. I don’t think there is any entertainment in watching senseless killings, revenge. It promotes a certain line of thinking that is terrible.”

He concluded by hinting at the potrayal of Pakistan in the film and said, “It paints entire countries and institutions with a broad brush. Not going into nuances of what is really going on in the minds of people. Individuals are good or bad, not countries. I hope you get this message and reject the movie Dhurandhar wholeheartedly.”

Netizens react to claims about Dhurandhar His post has left people divided in the comment section. Among them, a user wrote in the comments, “Why is an American living in America telling us what to watch?”

Another added, "Are you really expecting "Intellectualism" in this era from a system that is openly promoting hatred & propoganda? ... Some wishful thinking there. Kindness, love, empathy, compassion, fun, quality comedy & originality is long dead."

One more commented, “Sabeer I thought the same , me and my family have decided not to watch part 2 under any circumstances.”

Yet another said, “I disagree with you....even Hollywood produces senseless movie sometimes which has no meaning which certainly don't add any values or whatsoever so yah some movie made for entertainment purposes if your indulge knowledge and kind of stuff in every aspect then its critical! Thank you ! Jai hind.”

Someone else shared, “Film making these days come with an agenda tobfool the masses and fill their coffers. Nothing else! And sadly, people have been brainwashed into believing the lies lapdog media has shown them.”

The director of the film, Aditya Dhar is yet to react to the post.

Dhurandhar 2 release For the unversed, Dhurandhar focuses on the story of an Indian spy who infiltrates the criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan’s Lyari. The film has collected over ₹1300 crore worldwide and marked its digital debut on Netflix.