Hours before death, Satish Shah texted friend Sachin Pilgaonkar: Sholay actor says, ‘Don’t know when your time comes…’

Sachin Pilgaonkar opened up about his close bond with Satish Shah, who passed away on October 25. The friendship started while working on the 1987 Marathi film Gammat Jammat, Shah’s first in the language.

Speaking to News18 Showsha, Pilgaonkar said they had become inseparable friends on the sets even though they never worked together again. Their friendship extended to their families.

Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, Satish and Madhu Shah, Ashok Saraf and his wife, and Laxmikant Berde and his wife met often for get-togethers.

According to Pilgaonkar, Satish Shah and Madhu were always “extremely warm and lovable”. They were part of every celebration or film premiere.

“They used to come for the screenings, the parties. They were always there in our list of guests and invitees. We couldn’t celebrate anything without them. And now, I’m wondering how we can celebrate events without him!” Sachin Pilgaonkar told the publication.

Together, they shared countless memories and made sure to include each other in every important event.

“Unfortunately, even Madhu isn’t well. She has Alzheimer’s. This year, Satish got his kidney transplanted. He wanted to extend his life so that he could take care of Madhu. He was on dialysis. Earlier, he underwent a bypass surgery, which was successful,” the Sholay actor said.

Sachin Pilgaonkar shared emotional memories after Satish Shah’s sudden demise. He said his wife, Supriya, had visited Satish and his wife, Madhu, just three days earlier. Satish played music while Supriya and Madhu danced.

“In fact, I received a message from him at 12:56 pm today, which means that he was absolutely fine even at that time. That I’m in shock is an understatement,” Sachin said.

“Industry ka loss toh hua hi aur woh baat alag hai (It’s the film industry’s loss, but that’s a separate thing). It’s a very, very big personal loss to me,” the actor added.

“You really don’t know what awaits you. You just can’t predict anything. The idea is to stay happy and keep people around you happy, which he did. You don’t know when your time comes,” Sachin Pilgaonkar added.

Satish Shah’s demise Veteran Bollywood actor Satish Shah passed away at home in Bandra East on October 25. He was 74.

Shah was known for iconic TV performances in serials like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. His performance as a corpse in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro still remains iconic. More recently, he acted in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Main Hoon Na and Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Check out this interview, released on YouTube in February 2023, where he spoke about his life and career: