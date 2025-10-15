Hours before Pankaj Dheer’s death, son Nikitin shared this cryptic post on ‘letting go’

Just hours before veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, passed away, his son and actor Nikitin Dheer shared a cryptic Instagram post that has now gone viral. The post, centred on acceptance and detachment, has struck an emotional chord with fans in light of his father’s demise.

A message of letting go In his post, Nikitin wrote: “Whatever comes, let it come. Whatever stays, let it stay. Whatever goes, let it go. As a Shiva Bhakt, say ‘Shivarpanam’ and move on! He’ll take care!” The actor also admitted that while such detachment is spiritually uplifting, it is often “very hard to do.”

Nikitin Dheer’s viral post on letting go after father’s death

Remembering Pankaj Dheer Pankaj Dheer, best known for his iconic portrayal of Karna in BR Chopra’s 1988 television epic Mahabharat, died on Wednesday at the age of 68 after battling cancer. His last rites were held at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai’s Santacruz. According to sources, the actor had been in and out of the hospital in recent months.

Beyond Mahabharat, Pankaj featured in several popular television shows, including Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, Kanoon and Sasural Simar Ka. He also acted in films like Saugandh (1991), Sadak (1991) and Tarzan: The Wonder Car (2004).

Industry pays tribute The funeral was attended by several prominent names from the entertainment industry. Salman Khan, who worked with Pankaj in Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, paid his last respects, along with Sidharth Malhotra. Pankaj’s Mahabharat co-stars Deep Dhillon (Jayadratha), Surendra Pal (Dronacharya) and Feroz Khan (Arjun) were also present.

Actors Shahbaz Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Mukesh Rishi, and Kushal Tandon joined them, while FWICE president BN Tiwari and CINTAA’s Sushant Singh represented industry associations.

The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) issued a statement mourning the actor’s demise, highlighting his contributions as a performer and as a leader within the industry body.