House Arrest controversy: Ullu app takes down show, host Ajaz Khan and CEO summoned by NCW

OTT platform Ullu has taken down its controversial reality show ‘House Arrest’ after massive backlash over alleged explicit content and visuals in the web series. The National Commission for Women (NCW) also summoned Ullu's CEO, Vibhu Agarwal, and actor Ajaz Khan over the allegations.

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan hosts the show. According to PTI, both Agarwal and Khan have been asked to appear before the NCW on May 9.

Why is the Ullu app show under fire? In the viral clip from ‘House Arrest’, dated April 29, Ajaz Khan is seen allegedly pressuring women participants to engage in intimate acts on camera, despite their visible discomfort and repeated refusal.

As per PTI, the women were also asked to undress on set, raising serious questions about consent and safety.

What did NCW say? Calling the content “deeply disturbing”, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said it crosses all lines of decency. “This kind of content degrades women’s dignity and promotes coercion under the excuse of entertainment. It will not be tolerated,” she said in her statement.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the NCW wrote: "Viral clips show women being coerced into intimate acts on camera. NCW slams the platform for promoting vulgarity and violating consent."

What's next for Ajaz Khan? Ajaz Khan and Ullu CEO Vibhu Agarwal have been asked to appear before the National Commission for Women on May 9. An FIR has been filed against Khan, reported India Today.

The NCW further warned that if the allegations are found to be true, the creators and hosts of the show could face action under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The NCW also issued a strong message to streaming platforms, urging them to act responsibly and ensure their content does not exploit or endanger women in the name of entertainment.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP on House Arrest show Clips from House Arrest — many of them explicitly sexual — quickly spread across social media, sparking strong reactions from both the public and political figures. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also posted on X, stating she had already raised concerns about obscene content on OTT platforms with the Parliamentary Standing Committee, but was still waiting for an official response.

More about House Arrest show Marketed as an uncensored, captive-style reality show along the lines of Bigg Boss or Lock Upp, House Arrest quickly drew controversy for its content.