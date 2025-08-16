House of Cards actor Dan Ziskie dies at 80

Dan Ziskie, the American actor best known for his roles in acclaimed television dramas ‘House of Cards’ and ‘Treme’, has died at the age of 80.

His family confirmed that he passed away on July 21 due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Dan Ziskie passes away Ziskie enjoyed a steady career in both drama and comedy, often playing authoritative figures with gravitas. He was particularly recognised for his portrayal of the Vice President of the United States in Netflix’s ‘House of Cards’, as well as his recurring role in HBO’s ‘Treme’. He also starred alongside Anthony Edwards in the ABC thriller ‘Zero Hour’.

His television credits spanned decades and included appearances on ‘ER’, ‘Gossip Girl’, ‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent’, ‘Elementary’, ‘Bull’, and ‘Blue Bloods’. In 2004, he featured on ‘Chappelle’s Show’, adding to his eclectic and wide-ranging résumé.

More About Dan Ziskie's life Born in Detroit, Michigan, Ziskie studied English at the University of Michigan before taking an unconventional path into the performing arts.

Early in his working life, he served as a crewman on a Great Lakes freighter before relocating to Chicago, where he joined the legendary Second City comedy troupe. There, he collaborated with future comedy icons including John Belushi, Brian Doyle-Murray, and Joe Flaherty.

Beyond acting, Ziskie had a deep passion for photography. In 2017, he published ‘Cloud Chamber’, a photo book dedicated to New York street photography, reflecting his eye for capturing life’s quieter, more candid moments.